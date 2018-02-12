Omkar Overseas Ltd

Incorporated on 25 Nov.'94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.'95. Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.'94. OOL purchases grey cloth and ge...> More