JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Omkar Overseas Ltd

Omkar Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 531496 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680D01015
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 1.55 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

1.48

 HIGH

1.55

 LOW

1.48
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Omkar Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 1003
52-Week high 1.61
52-Week low 0.97
P/E 77.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.55
Sell Qty 544.00
OPEN 1.48
CLOSE 1.55
VOLUME 1003
52-Week high 1.61
52-Week low 0.97
P/E 77.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.55
Sell Qty 544.00

About Omkar Overseas Ltd.

Omkar Overseas Ltd

Incorporated on 25 Nov.'94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.'95. Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.'94. OOL purchases grey cloth and ge...> More

Omkar Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 77.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Omkar Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.92 4.92 -
> More on Omkar Overseas Ltd Financials Results

Omkar Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trijal Inds. 1.83 0.00 0.92
Meuse Kara 1.00 -4.76 0.86
Rashel Agrotech 0.88 3.53 0.84
Precision Cont 0.35 2.94 0.78
Omkar Overseas 1.55 0.00 0.78
Arms Paper 1.33 4.72 0.73
SFL Internationa 2.11 0.00 0.71
> More on Omkar Overseas Ltd Peer Group

Omkar Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.45
> More on Omkar Overseas Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Omkar Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -37.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Omkar Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.48
1.55
Week Low/High 1.48
2.00
Month Low/High 1.48
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.97
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
124.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Omkar Overseas: