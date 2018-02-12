Omkar Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531496
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680D01015
|BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar
|1.55
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.48
|
HIGH
1.55
|
LOW
1.48
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Omkar Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.55
|VOLUME
|1003
|52-Week high
|1.61
|52-Week low
|0.97
|P/E
|77.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.55
|Sell Qty
|544.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|77.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Omkar Overseas Ltd.
Incorporated on 25 Nov.'94 as a public limited company, Omkar Overseas (OOL) was promoted by the Omkar Group. The company took over Omkar Exports, a partnership firm which was engaged in the business of exports of fabrics and made ups, with effect from Jan.'95. Omkar Exports, which was taken over by the company, was accorded the status of Export House in Nov.'94. OOL purchases grey cloth and ge...> More
Omkar Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|77.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
Omkar Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.92
|4.92
|-
Omkar Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trijal Inds.
|1.83
|0.00
|0.92
|Meuse Kara
|1.00
|-4.76
|0.86
|Rashel Agrotech
|0.88
|3.53
|0.84
|Precision Cont
|0.35
|2.94
|0.78
|Omkar Overseas
|1.55
|0.00
|0.78
|Arms Paper
|1.33
|4.72
|0.73
|SFL Internationa
|2.11
|0.00
|0.71
Omkar Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Omkar Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-37.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Omkar Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.48
|
|1.55
|Week Low/High
|1.48
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.48
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.97
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|124.00
