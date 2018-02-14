Omni Axs Software Ltd.
|BSE: 532340
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE369B01019
|BSE 12:06 | 06 Mar
|2.40
|
0.04
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
2.40
|
HIGH
2.40
|
LOW
2.40
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Omni Axs Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Omni Axs Software Ltd.
Omni Ax's Software Limited was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Ax's Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and software development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D ...> More
Omni Axs Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.21
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Results-Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Board Meeting On 14/02/2018 To Take On Record The Unaudited Financial Resuts For The Quarter Ended D
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30-09-2017
-
-
Board Meeting On 14/11/2017 To Take On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Y
Omni Axs Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.05
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|17.22
|17.22
|-
Omni Axs Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Encore Software
|7.10
|4.41
|4.59
|Integ. Hitech
|4.57
|-4.99
|4.57
|Prithvi Info.
|1.28
|-4.48
|4.43
|Omni Ax's
|2.40
|1.69
|4.13
|Glodyne Techno.
|0.90
|0.00
|4.06
|Advent Computer
|2.41
|-4.74
|3.92
|Spectacle Ventur
|0.76
|4.11
|3.91
Omni Axs Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.69%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|37.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|155.32%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Omni Axs Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.40
|
|2.40
|Week Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.69
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.90
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|17.00
