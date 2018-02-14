Omni Axs Software Ltd

Omni Ax's Software Limited was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Ax's Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and software development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D ...> More