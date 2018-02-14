JUST IN
Omni Axs Software Ltd.

BSE: 532340 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE369B01019
BSE 12:06 | 06 Mar 2.40 0.04
(1.69%)
OPEN

2.40

 HIGH

2.40

 LOW

2.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Omni Axs Software Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.36
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 2.51
52-Week low 0.90
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 2.40
Sell Qty 250.00
About Omni Axs Software Ltd.

Omni Axs Software Ltd

Omni Ax's Software Limited was incorporated on April 2nd, 1992 as Omni Ax's Software Pvt. Limited and subsequently converted into a public limited Company on December 6th 1999. The Company was a dormant company till 1994 and the activities in the company were commenced from 1994 for providing software training and software development. The Company was originally promoted by K Govindrajan and D ...> More

Omni Axs Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Omni Axs Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.05 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 17.22 17.22 -
Omni Axs Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Encore Software 7.10 4.41 4.59
Integ. Hitech 4.57 -4.99 4.57
Prithvi Info. 1.28 -4.48 4.43
Omni Ax's 2.40 1.69 4.13
Glodyne Techno. 0.90 0.00 4.06
Advent Computer 2.41 -4.74 3.92
Spectacle Ventur 0.76 4.11 3.91
Omni Axs Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.71
Omni Axs Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.69% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 37.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 155.32% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Omni Axs Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.40
2.40
Week Low/High 2.36
2.00
Month Low/High 1.69
2.00
YEAR Low/High 0.90
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
17.00

