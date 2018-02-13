Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd

Omnitex Industries (India) Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics. The company was incorporated in the year 1987. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had no manufacturing activities. During fiscal 2010, the Company purchased and sold 1,0...> More