You are here » Home
» Company
» Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 514324
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE814D01010
|
BSE
11:59 | 05 Feb
|
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.85
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|20.50
|52-Week low
|14.85
|P/E
|255.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|255.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|17.85
|CLOSE
|17.85
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|20.50
|52-Week low
|14.85
|P/E
|255.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|255.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7.50
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd
Omnitex Industries (India) Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics. The company was incorporated in the year 1987.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had no manufacturing activities. During fiscal 2010, the Company purchased and sold 1,0...> More
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.31
|0.08
|287.5
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Total Income
|0.38
|0.1
|280
|Total Expenses
|0.34
|0.12
|183.33
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|-0.02
|350
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.04
|150
|Equity Capital
|4.23
|4.23
| -
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.36%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.33%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.51%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.89%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|97.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.00%
Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.85
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.85
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.85
|YEAR Low/High
|14.85
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|24.00
Quick Links for Omnitex Industries (India):