Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 514324 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814D01010
BSE 11:59 | 05 Feb Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 17.85
CLOSE 17.85
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 20.50
52-Week low 14.85
P/E 255.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd.

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd

Omnitex Industries (India) Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in trading of fabrics. The company was incorporated in the year 1987. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company disposed off the land and building at Silvassa. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had no manufacturing activities. During fiscal 2010, the Company purchased and sold 1,0...> More

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 255.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.31 0.08 287.5
Other Income 0.07 0.02 250
Total Income 0.38 0.1 280
Total Expenses 0.34 0.12 183.33
Operating Profit 0.05 -0.02 350
Net Profit 0.02 -0.04 150
Equity Capital 4.23 4.23 -
> More on Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Financials Results

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58
Omnitex Inds 17.85 0.00 7.50
Kavita Fabrics 7.10 -4.95 7.40
Lorenzini Appar. 7.11 -9.43 7.21
Bindal Exports L 15.50 -4.32 7.13
> More on Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Peer Group

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.57
> More on Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.36%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.33%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.51%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.89%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 97.24% NA 17.24% 19.00%

Omnitex Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.85
17.85
Week Low/High 0.00
17.85
Month Low/High 0.00
17.85
YEAR Low/High 14.85
21.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
24.00

