Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd.

BSE: 530805 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE125F01024
BSE 15:14 | 16 Feb 18.00 -0.35
(-1.91%)
OPEN

18.00

 HIGH

18.00

 LOW

18.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd.

Incorporated in Dec.'94, Anugraha Jewellers was promoted by the sons of the late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras. The company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications. The installed capacity i...> More

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 0.02 0
Other Income 0.09 -
Total Income 0.11 0.02 450
Total Expenses 0.05 0.03 66.67
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.01 700
Net Profit 0.06 -0.01 700
Equity Capital 0.23 0.23 -
> More on Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Financials Results

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanungo Financi. 12.50 25.00 5.79
Vintage Secur. 15.22 4.97 5.59
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
Onesource Ideas 18.00 -1.91 5.54
Libord Sec. 11.00 4.76 5.50
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
> More on Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Peer Group

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.12
> More on Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.00
18.00
Week Low/High 0.00
18.00
Month Low/High 18.00
18.00
YEAR Low/High 12.50
21.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
25.00

