You are here » Home
» Company
» Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd.
|BSE: 530805
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE125F01024
|
BSE
15:14 | 16 Feb
|
18.00
|
-0.35
(-1.91%)
|
OPEN
18.00
|
HIGH
18.00
|
LOW
18.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.35
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|21.25
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|51.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|18.00
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|51.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.00
|CLOSE
|18.35
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|21.25
|52-Week low
|12.50
|P/E
|51.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|18.00
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|51.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.54
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd.
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd
Incorporated in Dec.'94, Anugraha Jewellers was promoted by the sons of the late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras.
The company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications. The installed capacity i...> More
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Other Income
|0.09
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.02
|450
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-0.01
|700
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-0.01
|700
|Equity Capital
|0.23
|0.23
| -
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - Peer Group
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.50
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|25.00
Quick Links for Onesource Ideas Venture: