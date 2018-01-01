Onward Technologies Ltd

Onward Technologies, a Onward group company, operates in the ITES segment through its Engineering Design Services Business and in the IT software Segment through its Software Development Business.Originally it was incorporated under the name Onward Engineering Technologists Private Ltd in 1991 and represented International Leaders in M-CAD & E-CAD Technologies Viz. Autodesk, SDRC, Viewlogic & Chem...> More