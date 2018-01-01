You are here » Home
Onward Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 517536
|Sector: IT
|NSE: ONWARDTEC
|ISIN Code: INE229A01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
96.45
|
3.15
(3.38%)
|
OPEN
94.80
|
HIGH
99.00
|
LOW
94.80
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
96.20
|
2.10
(2.23%)
|
OPEN
94.35
|
HIGH
100.00
|
LOW
94.20
|OPEN
|94.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|94.10
|VOLUME
|36373
|52-Week high
|169.90
|52-Week low
|66.95
|P/E
|178.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|150
|Buy Price
|96.20
|Buy Qty
|65.00
|Sell Price
|97.50
|Sell Qty
|187.00
About Onward Technologies Ltd.
Onward Technologies Ltd
Onward Technologies, a Onward group company, operates in the ITES segment through its Engineering Design Services Business and in the IT software Segment through its Software Development Business.Originally it was incorporated under the name Onward Engineering Technologists Private Ltd in 1991 and represented International Leaders in M-CAD & E-CAD Technologies Viz. Autodesk, SDRC, Viewlogic & Chem
Onward Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Onward Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.01
|54.96
|5.55
|Other Income
|1.32
|1.57
|-15.92
|Total Income
|59.33
|56.52
|4.97
|Total Expenses
|56.69
|51.99
|9.04
|Operating Profit
|2.64
|4.54
|-41.85
|Net Profit
|0.5
|2.15
|-76.74
|Equity Capital
|15.47
|15.12
| -
Onward Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Onward Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Onward Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.07%
|-6.78%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.69%
|-7.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-31.16%
|-31.46%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.98%
|-22.79%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.08%
|32.60%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|105.87%
|93.56%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Onward Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|94.80
|
|99.00
|Week Low/High
|91.85
|
|108.00
|Month Low/High
|91.85
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|66.50
|
|169.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.35
|
|392.00
