Onward Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 517536 Sector: IT
NSE: ONWARDTEC ISIN Code: INE229A01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 96.45 3.15
(3.38%)
OPEN

94.80

 HIGH

99.00

 LOW

94.80
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 96.20 2.10
(2.23%)
OPEN

94.35

 HIGH

100.00

 LOW

94.20
OPEN 94.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 93.30
VOLUME 5464
52-Week high 169.45
52-Week low 66.50
P/E 178.61
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 150
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Onward Technologies Ltd.

Onward Technologies Ltd

Onward Technologies, a Onward group company, operates in the ITES segment through its Engineering Design Services Business and in the IT software Segment through its Software Development Business.Originally it was incorporated under the name Onward Engineering Technologists Private Ltd in 1991 and represented International Leaders in M-CAD & E-CAD Technologies Viz. Autodesk, SDRC, Viewlogic & Chem...

Onward Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   150
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 178.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Onward Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.01 54.96 5.55
Other Income 1.32 1.57 -15.92
Total Income 59.33 56.52 4.97
Total Expenses 56.69 51.99 9.04
Operating Profit 2.64 4.54 -41.85
Net Profit 0.5 2.15 -76.74
Equity Capital 15.47 15.12 -
> More on Onward Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Onward Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bodhtree Consul. 76.85 -2.84 153.39
R S Software (I) 59.15 -0.17 152.02
Mindteck (India) 59.40 -3.73 151.83
Onward Technolog 96.45 3.38 149.88
Cambridge Tech. 72.70 -0.62 142.71
IZMO 98.15 -0.25 125.83
Sankhya Infotech 110.95 -3.44 124.82
> More on Onward Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Onward Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.24
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 29.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.49
> More on Onward Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Onward Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.07% -6.78% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.69% -7.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -31.16% -31.46% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.98% -22.79% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.08% 32.60% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 105.87% 93.56% 17.24% 19.02%

Onward Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 94.80
99.00
Week Low/High 91.85
108.00
Month Low/High 91.85
114.00
YEAR Low/High 66.50
169.00
All TIME Low/High 9.35
392.00

