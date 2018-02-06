Optiemus Infracom Ltd.
|BSE: 530135
|Sector: Others
|NSE: OPTIEMUS
|ISIN Code: INE350C01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|221.35
|
10.50
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
215.00
|
HIGH
221.35
|
LOW
214.80
|NSE 12:11 | 12 Mar
|218.30
|
10.35
(4.98%)
|
OPEN
216.00
|
HIGH
218.30
|
LOW
216.00
About Optiemus Infracom Ltd.
Optiemus Infracom Limited operates in the Services sector. Optiemus Infracom Limited Formerly known as Akanksha Cellular Limited. The Company's principal activity is to grant loans and invest or deal in shares. The Company operates in India. The company was incorporated in the year. During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Comm...> More
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,899
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|214.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|32.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.78
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.39
|114.41
|-27.99
|Other Income
|3.1
|1.23
|152.03
|Total Income
|85.49
|115.64
|-26.07
|Total Expenses
|72.02
|103.33
|-30.3
|Operating Profit
|13.47
|12.31
|9.42
|Net Profit
|2.51
|0.79
|217.72
|Equity Capital
|85.81
|85.81
|-
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MMTC
|48.00
|5.03
|4800.00
|Shankara Build.
|1749.90
|1.01
|3998.52
|PTC India
|91.95
|2.00
|2721.81
|Optiemus Infra.
|221.35
|4.98
|1899.40
|SORIL Holdings
|207.95
|1.24
|1054.31
|S T C
|140.65
|0.18
|843.90
|Polo Queen Ind.
|110.15
|-4.96
|739.66
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.36%
|-1.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.93%
|-18.77%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|133.00%
|151.21%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|295.27%
|294.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|239.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|600.47%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|214.80
|
|221.35
|Week Low/High
|200.00
|
|236.00
|Month Low/High
|200.00
|
|271.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.65
|
|292.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|292.00
