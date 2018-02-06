JUST IN
Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

BSE: 530135 Sector: Others
NSE: OPTIEMUS ISIN Code: INE350C01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 221.35 10.50
(4.98%)
OPEN

215.00

 HIGH

221.35

 LOW

214.80
NSE 12:11 | 12 Mar 218.30 10.35
(4.98%)
OPEN

216.00

 HIGH

218.30

 LOW

216.00
About Optiemus Infracom Ltd.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Optiemus Infracom Limited operates in the Services sector. Optiemus Infracom Limited Formerly known as Akanksha Cellular Limited. The Company's principal activity is to grant loans and invest or deal in shares. The Company operates in India. The company was incorporated in the year. During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Comm...> More

Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,899
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 214.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.39 114.41 -27.99
Other Income 3.1 1.23 152.03
Total Income 85.49 115.64 -26.07
Total Expenses 72.02 103.33 -30.3
Operating Profit 13.47 12.31 9.42
Net Profit 2.51 0.79 217.72
Equity Capital 85.81 85.81 -
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MMTC 48.00 5.03 4800.00
Shankara Build. 1749.90 1.01 3998.52
PTC India 91.95 2.00 2721.81
Optiemus Infra. 221.35 4.98 1899.40
SORIL Holdings 207.95 1.24 1054.31
S T C 140.65 0.18 843.90
Polo Queen Ind. 110.15 -4.96 739.66
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.07
Optiemus Infracom Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.36% -1.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.93% -18.77% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 133.00% 151.21% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 295.27% 294.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 239.49% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 600.47% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 214.80
221.35
Week Low/High 200.00
236.00
Month Low/High 200.00
271.00
YEAR Low/High 39.65
292.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
292.00

