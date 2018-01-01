Optimus Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531254
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE031G01014
|BSE 11:10 | 12 Mar
|17.60
|
-0.90
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
17.60
|
HIGH
18.00
|
LOW
17.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Optimus Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.50
|VOLUME
|1700
|52-Week high
|32.90
|52-Week low
|17.60
|P/E
|40.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.60
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|40.93
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Optimus Finance Ltd.
Transpek Finance Limited engages in the finance business in India. It involves in investment and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India. Transpek Finance Ltd was incorporated on February 11, 1991 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Kalali Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 8, 1991. Subsequently, the Company changed ...> More
Optimus Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.93
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.09
Announcement
-
Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results - QE 31St Dec 2017
-
-
Intimation For Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The QE-31St December 20
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Optimus Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.67
|4.39
|211.39
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Total Income
|13.74
|4.46
|208.07
|Total Expenses
|12.54
|4.15
|202.17
|Operating Profit
|1.21
|0.31
|290.32
|Net Profit
|0.95
|0.13
|630.77
|Equity Capital
|5.57
|5.57
|-
Optimus Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kapil Raj Financ
|19.55
|1.82
|10.05
|Leading Lea. Fin
|18.80
|0.53
|10.04
|Mansi Fin.(Chen)
|28.10
|-4.75
|9.92
|Optimus Finance
|17.60
|-4.86
|9.80
|Golden Capital
|30.65
|2.34
|9.75
|Alpha Graphic
|2.39
|-4.78
|9.52
|Global Cap.Mkt.
|3.80
|0.00
|9.46
Optimus Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Optimus Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.63%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-44.91%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|46.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Optimus Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.60
|
|18.00
|Week Low/High
|17.60
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|17.60
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.60
|
|33.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|37.00
