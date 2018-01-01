JUST IN
Optimus Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531254 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE031G01014
BSE 11:10 | 12 Mar 17.60 -0.90
(-4.86%)
OPEN

17.60

 HIGH

18.00

 LOW

17.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Optimus Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Optimus Finance Ltd.

Optimus Finance Ltd

Transpek Finance Limited engages in the finance business in India. It involves in investment and hire purchase activities. The company is based in Vadodara, India. Transpek Finance Ltd was incorporated on February 11, 1991 under the Companies Act, 1956 as Kalali Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 8, 1991. Subsequently, the Company changed ...> More

Optimus Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.93
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Optimus Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.67 4.39 211.39
Other Income 0.08 0.07 14.29
Total Income 13.74 4.46 208.07
Total Expenses 12.54 4.15 202.17
Operating Profit 1.21 0.31 290.32
Net Profit 0.95 0.13 630.77
Equity Capital 5.57 5.57 -
Optimus Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kapil Raj Financ 19.55 1.82 10.05
Leading Lea. Fin 18.80 0.53 10.04
Mansi Fin.(Chen) 28.10 -4.75 9.92
Optimus Finance 17.60 -4.86 9.80
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Global Cap.Mkt. 3.80 0.00 9.46
Optimus Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.38
Optimus Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.63% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -44.91% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 46.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Optimus Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.60
18.00
Week Low/High 17.60
19.00
Month Low/High 17.60
23.00
YEAR Low/High 17.60
33.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
37.00

