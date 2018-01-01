JUST IN
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

BSE: 532391 Sector: Others
NSE: OPTOCIRCUI ISIN Code: INE808B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 8.10 0.30
(3.85%)
OPEN

8.00

 HIGH

8.19

 LOW

7.92
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 8.05 0.30
(3.87%)
OPEN

7.80

 HIGH

8.10

 LOW

7.80
About Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd

Opto Circuits (India) Limited, a three star export-trading house was established in June of the year 1992 as a private limited company. Opto maintaining the strict quality control by benchmarking the facilities and the products to the international standards. Accordingly the company has been accredited with ISO 9001 certification since 1995 by RVA, Netherlands, through STQC Directorate, Govt. of I...

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   233
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 58.68 66.05 -11.16
Other Income 0.35 0.32 9.37
Total Income 59.03 66.37 -11.06
Total Expenses 45.9 93.16 -50.73
Operating Profit 13.14 -26.79 149.05
Net Profit 8.05 -35.21 122.86
Equity Capital 287.5 242.32 -
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indrapr.Medical 50.20 -0.20 460.18
KMC Speciality 20.10 1.52 327.83
Dr Agarwal's Eye 610.00 1.67 286.70
Opto Circuits 8.10 3.85 232.88
Fortis Malar 60.50 0.00 113.01
Tejnaksh Health. 452.00 -3.83 99.89
Scandent Imaging 21.40 -4.89 68.69
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.98
Banks/FIs 1.42
FIIs 0.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.45
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.70% -10.06% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.81% -22.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.50% -13.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.37% 0.63% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.47% -14.36% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -63.76% -64.77% 17.24% 19.01%

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.92
8.19
Week Low/High 7.62
9.00
Month Low/High 7.62
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.84
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.51
263.00

