Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532391
|Sector: Others
|NSE: OPTOCIRCUI
|ISIN Code: INE808B01016
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
8.10
|
0.30
(3.85%)
|
OPEN
8.00
|
HIGH
8.19
|
LOW
7.92
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
8.05
|
0.30
(3.87%)
|
OPEN
7.80
|
HIGH
8.10
|
LOW
7.80
About Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd
Opto Circuits (India) Limited, a three star export-trading house was established in June of the year 1992 as a private limited company. Opto maintaining the strict quality control by benchmarking the facilities and the products to the international standards. Accordingly the company has been accredited with ISO 9001 certification since 1995 by RVA, Netherlands, through STQC Directorate, Govt. of I...> More
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Opto Circuits (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|58.68
|66.05
|-11.16
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.32
|9.37
|Total Income
|59.03
|66.37
|-11.06
|Total Expenses
|45.9
|93.16
|-50.73
|Operating Profit
|13.14
|-26.79
|149.05
|Net Profit
|8.05
|-35.21
|122.86
|Equity Capital
|287.5
|242.32
| -
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.70%
|-10.06%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.81%
|-22.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.50%
|-13.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.37%
|0.63%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.47%
|-14.36%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-63.76%
|-64.77%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.92
|
|8.19
|Week Low/High
|7.62
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.62
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.84
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.51
|
|263.00
