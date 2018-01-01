Orbit Exports Ltd

Incorporated in 1983, managed by Shailaja Asave, managing director of the company. The company manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up co...> More