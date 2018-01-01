Orbit Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 512626
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ORBTEXP
|ISIN Code: INE231G01010
|BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|155.15
|
-4.85
(-3.03%)
|
OPEN
160.25
|
HIGH
163.90
|
LOW
154.05
|NSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar
|156.90
|
-2.95
(-1.85%)
|
OPEN
162.15
|
HIGH
162.15
|
LOW
155.45
About Orbit Exports Ltd.
Incorporated in 1983, managed by Shailaja Asave, managing director of the company. The company manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up co...> More
Orbit Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|438
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.40
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|48.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.22
Orbit Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.55
|27.95
|2.15
|Other Income
|0.6
|0.92
|-34.78
|Total Income
|29.15
|28.87
|0.97
|Total Expenses
|19.62
|20.37
|-3.68
|Operating Profit
|9.53
|8.5
|12.12
|Net Profit
|5.22
|4.39
|18.91
|Equity Capital
|28.7
|14.35
|-
Orbit Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Binny
|210.30
|-2.62
|469.39
|Indo Rama Synth.
|30.25
|-1.79
|459.26
|Sarla Performanc
|54.30
|-0.55
|453.41
|Orbit Exports
|155.15
|-3.03
|438.45
|Bannari Amm Spg.
|268.00
|0.79
|422.10
|Alok Inds.
|3.04
|4.83
|418.71
|Fiberweb (India)
|130.70
|-1.40
|376.29
Orbit Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orbit Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.79%
|2.58%
|0.54%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-3.03%
|0.38%
|-1.08%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|6.41%
|2.35%
|2.11%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|8.88%
|8.81%
|5.50%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|14.25%
|13.41%
|17.21%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|-15.63%
|-17.17%
|17.28%
|19.09%
Orbit Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|154.05
|
|163.90
|Week Low/High
|152.15
|
|163.90
|Month Low/High
|152.00
|
|164.00
|YEAR Low/High
|115.65
|
|190.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.27
|
|247.00
