Orbit Exports Ltd.

BSE: 512626 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ORBTEXP ISIN Code: INE231G01010
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 155.15 -4.85
(-3.03%)
OPEN

160.25

 HIGH

163.90

 LOW

154.05
NSE LIVE 15:13 | 12 Mar 156.90 -2.95
(-1.85%)
OPEN

162.15

 HIGH

162.15

 LOW

155.45
About Orbit Exports Ltd.

Orbit Exports Ltd

Incorporated in 1983, managed by Shailaja Asave, managing director of the company. The company manufactures Woven Fabrics of Synthethic Filament Yarnand Woven Pile Fabrics of Manmade Fibres. The units of the company are situated at Jalgaon, Maharashtra. In December 1994, Orbit Exports tapped the capital market with an issue at a premium of Rs 15 per share aggregating Rs 2.2 crore, to put up co...> More

Orbit Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   438
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.40
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Orbit Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.55 27.95 2.15
Other Income 0.6 0.92 -34.78
Total Income 29.15 28.87 0.97
Total Expenses 19.62 20.37 -3.68
Operating Profit 9.53 8.5 12.12
Net Profit 5.22 4.39 18.91
Equity Capital 28.7 14.35 -
Orbit Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Binny 210.30 -2.62 469.39
Indo Rama Synth. 30.25 -1.79 459.26
Sarla Performanc 54.30 -0.55 453.41
Orbit Exports 155.15 -3.03 438.45
Bannari Amm Spg. 268.00 0.79 422.10
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 418.71
Fiberweb (India) 130.70 -1.40 376.29
Orbit Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.79
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.83
Orbit Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.79% 2.58% 0.54% -0.29%
1 Month -3.03% 0.38% -1.08% -0.26%
3 Month 6.41% 2.35% 2.11% 1.58%
6 Month 8.88% 8.81% 5.50% 4.97%
1 Year 14.25% 13.41% 17.21% 16.82%
3 Year -15.63% -17.17% 17.28% 19.09%

Orbit Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 154.05
163.90
Week Low/High 152.15
163.90
Month Low/High 152.00
164.00
YEAR Low/High 115.65
190.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
247.00

