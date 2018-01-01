JUST IN
Orchid Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 524372 Sector: Health care
NSE: ORCHIDPHAR ISIN Code: INE191A01019
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 12.95 -0.65
(-4.78%)
OPEN

13.00

 HIGH

13.90

 LOW

12.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 13.25 -0.65
(-4.68%)
OPEN

13.25

 HIGH

13.60

 LOW

13.25
About Orchid Pharma Ltd.

Orchid Pharma Ltd

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Orchid) is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms as well as in drug discovery, which was incorporated on 1st July 1992 as a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU). Orchid has two manufacturing sites for APIs (at Alathur ...> More

Orchid Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -29.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Orchid Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 134.8 181.68 -25.8
Other Income 5.38 13.65 -60.59
Total Income 140.18 195.33 -28.23
Total Expenses 167.02 267.46 -37.55
Operating Profit -26.84 -72.13 62.79
Net Profit -114.48 -166.63 31.3
Equity Capital 88.96 88.96 -
Orchid Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SMS Lifesciences 403.00 2.03 121.71
Piraml.Phyto. 45.00 2.51 116.82
Kilitch Drugs 87.40 4.98 115.63
Orchid Pharma 12.95 -4.78 115.20
Aarey Drugs 55.40 0.82 111.24
Nutraplus India 32.20 -4.87 109.80
Everest Organics 137.00 -4.20 109.60
Orchid Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 25.72
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.80
Insurance 3.52
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 52.12
Custodians 3.63
Other 14.15
Orchid Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -19.57% -18.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -26.42% -24.93% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -25.79% -27.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.14% -23.41% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -52.56% -51.73% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -79.38% -78.68% 17.24% 19.01%

Orchid Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.95
13.90
Week Low/High 12.95
17.00
Month Low/High 12.95
19.00
YEAR Low/High 12.95
40.00
All TIME Low/High 12.95
400.00

