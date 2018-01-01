Orchid Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 524372
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: ORCHIDPHAR
|ISIN Code: INE191A01019
About Orchid Pharma Ltd.
Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Orchid) is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms as well as in drug discovery, which was incorporated on 1st July 1992 as a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU). Orchid has two manufacturing sites for APIs (at Alathur ...> More
Orchid Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|115
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-29.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.44
Orchid Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|134.8
|181.68
|-25.8
|Other Income
|5.38
|13.65
|-60.59
|Total Income
|140.18
|195.33
|-28.23
|Total Expenses
|167.02
|267.46
|-37.55
|Operating Profit
|-26.84
|-72.13
|62.79
|Net Profit
|-114.48
|-166.63
|31.3
|Equity Capital
|88.96
|88.96
|-
Orchid Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SMS Lifesciences
|403.00
|2.03
|121.71
|Piraml.Phyto.
|45.00
|2.51
|116.82
|Kilitch Drugs
|87.40
|4.98
|115.63
|Orchid Pharma
|12.95
|-4.78
|115.20
|Aarey Drugs
|55.40
|0.82
|111.24
|Nutraplus India
|32.20
|-4.87
|109.80
|Everest Organics
|137.00
|-4.20
|109.60
Orchid Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orchid Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-19.57%
|-18.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-26.42%
|-24.93%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-25.79%
|-27.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.14%
|-23.41%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-52.56%
|-51.73%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-79.38%
|-78.68%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Orchid Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.95
|
|13.90
|Week Low/High
|12.95
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|12.95
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.95
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|12.95
|
|400.00
