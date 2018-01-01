JUST IN
Organic Coatings Ltd.

BSE: 531157 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE412E01011
BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar 12.08 -0.44
(-3.51%)
OPEN

12.20

 HIGH

12.21

 LOW

12.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Organic Coatings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Organic Coatings Ltd.

Organic Coatings Ltd

Organic Coatings Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and export of printing inks, industrial coatings, and allied products in India. Its product line includes offset inks, UV inks, water based flexo inks, print finishes, security inks, and specialty inks. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced ...> More

Organic Coatings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Organic Coatings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.01 7.81 28.17
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 10.05 7.86 27.86
Total Expenses 9.42 7.27 29.57
Operating Profit 0.63 0.58 8.62
Net Profit 0.06 -0.15 140
Equity Capital 7.67 7.67 -
Organic Coatings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Refnol Resins 33.05 3.93 10.21
Noble Explochem 4.90 2.30 9.42
Pentokey Organy 15.00 4.53 9.40
Organic Coatings 12.08 -3.51 9.27
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25
Organic Coatings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.27
Organic Coatings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -29.56% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Organic Coatings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.05
12.21
Week Low/High 12.05
13.00
Month Low/High 12.05
17.00
YEAR Low/High 11.35
26.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
80.00

