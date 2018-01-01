Organic Coatings Ltd.
|BSE: 531157
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE412E01011
|BSE 15:40 | 09 Mar
|12.08
|
-0.44
(-3.51%)
|
OPEN
12.20
|
HIGH
12.21
|
LOW
12.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Organic Coatings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.52
|VOLUME
|2550
|52-Week high
|25.50
|52-Week low
|11.35
|P/E
|48.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Organic Coatings Ltd.
Organic Coatings Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and export of printing inks, industrial coatings, and allied products in India. Its product line includes offset inks, UV inks, water based flexo inks, print finishes, security inks, and specialty inks. The company was founded in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, the Company produced ...> More
Organic Coatings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|48.32
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|10.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.11
Organic Coatings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.01
|7.81
|28.17
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|10.05
|7.86
|27.86
|Total Expenses
|9.42
|7.27
|29.57
|Operating Profit
|0.63
|0.58
|8.62
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-0.15
|140
|Equity Capital
|7.67
|7.67
|-
Organic Coatings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Refnol Resins
|33.05
|3.93
|10.21
|Noble Explochem
|4.90
|2.30
|9.42
|Pentokey Organy
|15.00
|4.53
|9.40
|Organic Coatings
|12.08
|-3.51
|9.27
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|36.90
|-4.90
|8.52
|Ritesh Intl.
|8.65
|1.88
|7.40
|Swarnajyothi Agr
|2.85
|-5.00
|7.25
Organic Coatings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Organic Coatings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-29.56%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Organic Coatings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.05
|
|12.21
|Week Low/High
|12.05
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.05
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.35
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|80.00
