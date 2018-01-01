Oricon Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 513121
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ORICONENT
|ISIN Code: INE730A01022
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|55.60
|
0.95
(1.74%)
|
OPEN
54.65
|
HIGH
55.85
|
LOW
53.50
|NSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar
|55.40
|
0.80
(1.47%)
|
OPEN
55.10
|
HIGH
55.50
|
LOW
53.60
|OPEN
|54.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.65
|VOLUME
|83249
|52-Week high
|72.40
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|62.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|873
|Buy Price
|55.60
|Buy Qty
|235.00
|Sell Price
|55.70
|Sell Qty
|41.00
|OPEN
|55.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.60
|VOLUME
|228389
|52-Week high
|72.50
|52-Week low
|50.30
|P/E
|62.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|873
|Buy Price
|55.30
|Buy Qty
|256.00
|Sell Price
|55.40
|Sell Qty
|137.00
|OPEN
|54.65
|CLOSE
|54.65
|VOLUME
|83249
|52-Week high
|72.40
|52-Week low
|50.50
|P/E
|62.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|873
|Buy Price
|55.60
|Buy Qty
|235.00
|Sell Price
|55.70
|Sell Qty
|41.00
|OPEN
|55.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.60
|VOLUME
|228389
|52-Week high
|72.50
|52-Week low
|50.30
|P/E
|62.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|873.20
|Buy Price
|55.30
|Buy Qty
|256.00
|Sell Price
|55.40
|Sell Qty
|137.00
About Oricon Enterprises Ltd.
Oriental Containers Limited incorporated in the year 1968 as a private limited company. It transformed as a public limited company in the year 1970. This company promoted by the Somani group, a member of Parjiat Enterprises. The other companies associated with the group are Kopran, Shree Vindhya Paper Mills, G Claridge & Company, United Shippers and the Aluminium Industries. The company commenc...> More
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|873
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.47
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|23.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.76
Announcement
-
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Court Convened Meeting (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations
-
-
-
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.67
|284.57
|-94.84
|Other Income
|4.05
|8.88
|-54.39
|Total Income
|18.72
|293.45
|-93.62
|Total Expenses
|16.23
|259.16
|-93.74
|Operating Profit
|2.49
|34.3
|-92.74
|Net Profit
|1.04
|9.27
|-88.78
|Equity Capital
|31.41
|31.41
|-
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Savita Oil Tech
|1410.00
|0.50
|2058.60
|INEOS Styrolut.
|890.00
|1.66
|1565.51
|Panama Petrochem
|192.65
|-0.34
|1165.53
|Oricon Enter.
|55.60
|1.74
|873.20
|DCW
|33.75
|-2.17
|745.88
|Manali Petrochem
|34.40
|-1.15
|591.68
|Dhunseri Petro.
|145.80
|3.22
|510.59
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|-8.43%
|0.51%
|-0.25%
|1 Month
|-15.95%
|-10.72%
|-1.12%
|-0.22%
|3 Month
|-0.54%
|-1.25%
|2.08%
|1.62%
|6 Month
|-4.96%
|-5.86%
|5.47%
|5.00%
|1 Year
|9.13%
|6.33%
|17.18%
|16.86%
|3 Year
|-12.65%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.13%
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.50
|
|55.85
|Week Low/High
|53.50
|
|61.00
|Month Low/High
|53.50
|
|68.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.50
|
|72.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|84.00
Quick Links for Oricon Enterprises:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices