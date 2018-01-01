JUST IN
Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 513121 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ORICONENT ISIN Code: INE730A01022
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 55.60 0.95
(1.74%)
OPEN

54.65

 HIGH

55.85

 LOW

53.50
NSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 55.40 0.80
(1.47%)
OPEN

55.10

 HIGH

55.50

 LOW

53.60
About Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd

Oriental Containers Limited incorporated in the year 1968 as a private limited company. It transformed as a public limited company in the year 1970. This company promoted by the Somani group, a member of Parjiat Enterprises. The other companies associated with the group are Kopran, Shree Vindhya Paper Mills, G Claridge & Company, United Shippers and the Aluminium Industries.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   873
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.47
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   23.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.67 284.57 -94.84
Other Income 4.05 8.88 -54.39
Total Income 18.72 293.45 -93.62
Total Expenses 16.23 259.16 -93.74
Operating Profit 2.49 34.3 -92.74
Net Profit 1.04 9.27 -88.78
Equity Capital 31.41 31.41 -
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Savita Oil Tech 1410.00 0.50 2058.60
INEOS Styrolut. 890.00 1.66 1565.51
Panama Petrochem 192.65 -0.34 1165.53
Oricon Enter. 55.60 1.74 873.20
DCW 33.75 -2.17 745.88
Manali Petrochem 34.40 -1.15 591.68
Dhunseri Petro. 145.80 3.22 510.59
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.68
Banks/FIs 1.70
FIIs 6.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.56
Oricon Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.88% -8.43% 0.51% -0.25%
1 Month -15.95% -10.72% -1.12% -0.22%
3 Month -0.54% -1.25% 2.08% 1.62%
6 Month -4.96% -5.86% 5.47% 5.00%
1 Year 9.13% 6.33% 17.18% 16.86%
3 Year -12.65% NA 17.24% 19.13%

Oricon Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.50
55.85
Week Low/High 53.50
61.00
Month Low/High 53.50
68.00
YEAR Low/High 50.50
72.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
84.00

