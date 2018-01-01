Orient Abrasives Ltd

Orient Abrasives Ltd is a leading manufacturer of fuses aluminium oxide grains. It is also produces Slide gate refractory and Grinding wheels. The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures cal...> More