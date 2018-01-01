JUST IN
Orient Abrasives Ltd.

BSE: 504879 Sector: Engineering
NSE: ORIENTABRA ISIN Code: INE569C01020
About Orient Abrasives Ltd.

Orient Abrasives Ltd

Orient Abrasives Ltd is a leading manufacturer of fuses aluminium oxide grains. It is also produces Slide gate refractory and Grinding wheels. The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures cal...> More

Orient Abrasives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   460
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 63.11
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orient Abrasives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.68 50.17 78.75
Other Income 0.65 0.22 195.45
Total Income 90.33 50.39 79.26
Total Expenses 80.99 44.15 83.44
Operating Profit 9.33 6.23 49.76
Net Profit 3.91 2.33 67.81
Equity Capital 11.97 11.97 -
Orient Abrasives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ador Welding 394.65 -0.67 536.72
Wendt India 2592.00 -0.92 518.40
TIL 475.00 -0.01 476.42
Orient Abrasives 38.50 -2.53 460.46
CMI FPE Ltd 901.00 -1.27 445.09
Kabra Extrusion 123.45 -0.88 393.81
Hercules Hoists 119.55 -0.79 382.56
Orient Abrasives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.57
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 13.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.57
Orient Abrasives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.31% -12.60% 0.04% -0.88%
1 Month -19.88% -18.04% -1.58% -0.85%
3 Month -28.10% -28.65% 1.60% 0.98%
6 Month 5.05% 13.60% 4.98% 4.35%
1 Year 3.36% 12.12% 16.63% 16.13%
3 Year 43.39% 43.89% 16.69% 18.38%

Orient Abrasives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.50
40.10
Week Low/High 37.25
44.00
Month Low/High 37.25
49.00
YEAR Low/High 27.90
67.00
All TIME Low/High 0.08
67.00

