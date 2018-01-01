Orient Abrasives Ltd.
|BSE: 504879
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: ORIENTABRA
|ISIN Code: INE569C01020
|BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|38.50
|
-1.00
(-2.53%)
|
OPEN
40.10
|
HIGH
40.10
|
LOW
38.50
|NSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|38.85
|
-0.65
(-1.65%)
|
OPEN
40.00
|
HIGH
40.50
|
LOW
38.50
About Orient Abrasives Ltd.
Orient Abrasives Ltd is a leading manufacturer of fuses aluminium oxide grains. It is also produces Slide gate refractory and Grinding wheels. The company has three divisions viz, Abrasive grains division(at Porbandar, Gujarat); Bonded Abrasive division(at Alwar Dist., Rajasthan) and Refractories division(at Alwar Dist. Rajasthan and Salem, TN). The abrasive grains division manufactures cal...> More
Orient Abrasives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|460
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|63.11
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.63
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.44
Announcement
Orient Abrasives Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.68
|50.17
|78.75
|Other Income
|0.65
|0.22
|195.45
|Total Income
|90.33
|50.39
|79.26
|Total Expenses
|80.99
|44.15
|83.44
|Operating Profit
|9.33
|6.23
|49.76
|Net Profit
|3.91
|2.33
|67.81
|Equity Capital
|11.97
|11.97
|-
Orient Abrasives Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ador Welding
|394.65
|-0.67
|536.72
|Wendt India
|2592.00
|-0.92
|518.40
|TIL
|475.00
|-0.01
|476.42
|Orient Abrasives
|38.50
|-2.53
|460.46
|CMI FPE Ltd
|901.00
|-1.27
|445.09
|Kabra Extrusion
|123.45
|-0.88
|393.81
|Hercules Hoists
|119.55
|-0.79
|382.56
Orient Abrasives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Orient Abrasives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.31%
|-12.60%
|0.04%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-19.88%
|-18.04%
|-1.58%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-28.10%
|-28.65%
|1.60%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|5.05%
|13.60%
|4.98%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|3.36%
|12.12%
|16.63%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|43.39%
|43.89%
|16.69%
|18.38%
Orient Abrasives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.50
|
|40.10
|Week Low/High
|37.25
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|37.25
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.90
|
|67.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.08
|
|67.00
