Orient Bell Ltd.
|BSE: 530365
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ORIENTBELL
|ISIN Code: INE607D01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|259.25
|
0.15
(0.06%)
|
OPEN
264.00
|
HIGH
266.90
|
LOW
258.20
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|259.15
|
3.75
(1.47%)
|
OPEN
258.00
|
HIGH
269.05
|
LOW
256.60
|OPEN
|264.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|259.10
|VOLUME
|4519
|52-Week high
|375.30
|52-Week low
|156.00
|P/E
|21.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|369
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|258.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|255.40
|VOLUME
|17465
|52-Week high
|374.80
|52-Week low
|156.00
|P/E
|21.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|369
|Buy Price
|258.20
|Buy Qty
|143.00
|Sell Price
|260.00
|Sell Qty
|375.00
About Orient Bell Ltd.
Orient Ceramics & Industries was incorporated on 18 May '77. It was promoted by K C Kejriwal in collaboration with AGRDB, Germany, to manufacture ceramic tiles. The erstwhile collaborators and the Indian promoters were unable to produce any saleable tiles. The company was then taken over by Somany-Pilkingtons in 1981 under the rehabilitation package from IFCI and has since repaid all its dues unde...> More
Orient Bell Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|369
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.85
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.19
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|137.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.89
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
-
-
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St
-
Orient Bell Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|165.82
|141.94
|16.82
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.33
|-21.21
|Total Income
|166.08
|142.27
|16.74
|Total Expenses
|154.03
|130.82
|17.74
|Operating Profit
|12.05
|11.45
|5.24
|Net Profit
|4.25
|2.68
|58.58
|Equity Capital
|14.23
|14.19
|-
Orient Bell Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Somany Ceramics
|653.80
|0.87
|2772.11
|Asian Granito
|466.45
|0.05
|1403.55
|Nitco
|111.65
|-1.76
|610.73
|Orient Bell
|259.25
|0.06
|368.91
|Murudesh Ceramic
|36.80
|-2.26
|166.34
|Restile Ceramics
|7.15
|8.33
|70.27
|Euro Ceramics
|6.46
|1.10
|21.80
Orient Bell Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orient Bell Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.25%
|-7.73%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.81%
|-16.31%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.24%
|-18.35%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.76%
|-7.48%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|61.93%
|60.71%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.57%
|102.94%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Orient Bell Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|258.20
|
|266.90
|Week Low/High
|251.10
|
|287.00
|Month Low/High
|251.10
|
|316.00
|YEAR Low/High
|156.00
|
|375.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.33
|
|375.00
