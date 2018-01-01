JUST IN
Orient Bell Ltd.

BSE: 530365 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ORIENTBELL ISIN Code: INE607D01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 259.25 0.15
(0.06%)
OPEN

264.00

 HIGH

266.90

 LOW

258.20
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 259.15 3.75
(1.47%)
OPEN

258.00

 HIGH

269.05

 LOW

256.60
About Orient Bell Ltd.

Orient Bell Ltd

Orient Ceramics & Industries was incorporated on 18 May '77. It was promoted by K C Kejriwal in collaboration with AGRDB, Germany, to manufacture ceramic tiles. The erstwhile collaborators and the Indian promoters were unable to produce any saleable tiles. The company was then taken over by Somany-Pilkingtons in 1981 under the rehabilitation package from IFCI and has since repaid all its dues unde...

Orient Bell Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   369
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.19
Book Value / Share () [*S] 137.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.89
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Orient Bell Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 165.82 141.94 16.82
Other Income 0.26 0.33 -21.21
Total Income 166.08 142.27 16.74
Total Expenses 154.03 130.82 17.74
Operating Profit 12.05 11.45 5.24
Net Profit 4.25 2.68 58.58
Equity Capital 14.23 14.19 -
Orient Bell Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Somany Ceramics 653.80 0.87 2772.11
Asian Granito 466.45 0.05 1403.55
Nitco 111.65 -1.76 610.73
Orient Bell 259.25 0.06 368.91
Murudesh Ceramic 36.80 -2.26 166.34
Restile Ceramics 7.15 8.33 70.27
Euro Ceramics 6.46 1.10 21.80
Orient Bell Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.46
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.02
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 33.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.29
Orient Bell Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.25% -7.73% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.81% -16.31% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.24% -18.35% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.76% -7.48% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 61.93% 60.71% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.57% 102.94% 17.24% 19.01%

Orient Bell Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 258.20
266.90
Week Low/High 251.10
287.00
Month Low/High 251.10
316.00
YEAR Low/High 156.00
375.00
All TIME Low/High 3.33
375.00

