JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Orient Beverages Ltd

Orient Beverages Ltd.

BSE: 507690 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE247F01018
BSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 99.45 1.55
(1.58%)
OPEN

97.00

 HIGH

99.45

 LOW

96.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Orient Beverages Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 97.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 97.90
VOLUME 728
52-Week high 184.00
52-Week low 94.95
P/E 97.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 96.05
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 99.45
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 97.00
CLOSE 97.90
VOLUME 728
52-Week high 184.00
52-Week low 94.95
P/E 97.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 96.05
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 99.45
Sell Qty 40.00

About Orient Beverages Ltd.

Orient Beverages Ltd

Orient Beverages Limited is in the businesses of packaged drinking water, real estate and share trading. The company produces and sells packaged drinking water in India. It offers water, including natural or artificial mineral water and aerated water. The company also involves in the rental of real estate properties and share trading businesses. Orient Beverages Limited is based in Kolkata, India....> More

Orient Beverages Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 97.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.82
Book Value / Share () [*S] 90.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orient Beverages Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 12.46 9.75 27.79
Other Income 0.67 0.66 1.52
Total Income 13.13 10.41 26.13
Total Expenses 11.76 9.05 29.94
Operating Profit 1.37 1.36 0.74
Net Profit 0.19 -0.02 1050
Equity Capital 2.16 2.16 -
> More on Orient Beverages Ltd Financials Results

Orient Beverages Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Swasti Vin. Art 5.78 4.14 23.12
Kaarya Facilit. 48.20 -6.86 22.56
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Orient Beverages 99.45 1.58 21.48
Choksi Laborator 29.15 -2.02 20.32
Rammaica (India) 20.90 2.70 19.92
Pacific Inds 146.00 1.04 19.71
> More on Orient Beverages Ltd Peer Group

Orient Beverages Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.24
Banks/FIs 1.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.40
> More on Orient Beverages Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Orient Beverages Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.53% NA 0.17% -0.81%
1 Month -8.55% NA -1.45% -0.77%
3 Month -5.60% NA 1.73% 1.05%
6 Month -23.50% NA 5.11% 4.42%
1 Year -33.88% NA 16.78% 16.21%
3 Year -5.33% NA 16.84% 18.47%

Orient Beverages Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 96.00
99.45
Week Low/High 96.00
110.00
Month Low/High 96.00
112.00
YEAR Low/High 94.95
184.00
All TIME Low/High 5.40
226.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Orient Beverages: