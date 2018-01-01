Orient Beverages Ltd.
|BSE: 507690
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE247F01018
|BSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|99.45
|
1.55
(1.58%)
|
OPEN
97.00
|
HIGH
99.45
|
LOW
96.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Orient Beverages Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|97.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.90
|VOLUME
|728
|52-Week high
|184.00
|52-Week low
|94.95
|P/E
|97.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|96.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|99.45
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About Orient Beverages Ltd.
Orient Beverages Limited is in the businesses of packaged drinking water, real estate and share trading. The company produces and sells packaged drinking water in India. It offers water, including natural or artificial mineral water and aerated water. The company also involves in the rental of real estate properties and share trading businesses. Orient Beverages Limited is based in Kolkata, India....> More
Orient Beverages Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|97.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.82
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|90.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.10
Orient Beverages Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|12.46
|9.75
|27.79
|Other Income
|0.67
|0.66
|1.52
|Total Income
|13.13
|10.41
|26.13
|Total Expenses
|11.76
|9.05
|29.94
|Operating Profit
|1.37
|1.36
|0.74
|Net Profit
|0.19
|-0.02
|1050
|Equity Capital
|2.16
|2.16
|-
Orient Beverages Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Swasti Vin. Art
|5.78
|4.14
|23.12
|Kaarya Facilit.
|48.20
|-6.86
|22.56
|Coastal Corporat
|88.30
|0.00
|22.43
|Orient Beverages
|99.45
|1.58
|21.48
|Choksi Laborator
|29.15
|-2.02
|20.32
|Rammaica (India)
|20.90
|2.70
|19.92
|Pacific Inds
|146.00
|1.04
|19.71
Orient Beverages Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orient Beverages Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.53%
|NA
|0.17%
|-0.81%
|1 Month
|-8.55%
|NA
|-1.45%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|-5.60%
|NA
|1.73%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|-23.50%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-33.88%
|NA
|16.78%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|-5.33%
|NA
|16.84%
|18.47%
Orient Beverages Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|96.00
|
|99.45
|Week Low/High
|96.00
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|96.00
|
|112.00
|YEAR Low/High
|94.95
|
|184.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.40
|
|226.00
