JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 502420 Sector: Consumer
NSE: ORIENTPPR ISIN Code: INE592A01026
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 39.10 0.80
(2.09%)
OPEN

38.70

 HIGH

39.35

 LOW

38.00
NSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 39.00 0.65
(1.69%)
OPEN

38.05

 HIGH

39.25

 LOW

38.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 38.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 108703
52-Week high 61.80
52-Week low 23.06
P/E 10.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 830
Buy Price 38.85
Buy Qty 196.00
Sell Price 39.10
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 38.70
CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 108703
52-Week high 61.80
52-Week low 23.06
P/E 10.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 830
Buy Price 38.85
Buy Qty 196.00
Sell Price 39.10
Sell Qty 150.00

About Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL) a CK Birla group company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd) incorporated in 1939 is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper Electrical Consumer Durables Chemicals Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai Brajrajnagar...> More

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   830
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.16
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 3.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 70.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 168.7 134.32 25.6
Other Income 2.68 6.12 -56.21
Total Income 171.38 140.44 22.03
Total Expenses 142.63 124.38 14.67
Operating Profit 28.75 16.05 79.13
Net Profit 10.5 2.79 276.34
Equity Capital 21.22 20.49 -
> More on Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MIRC Electronics 47.65 -0.63 1100.72
LEEL Electricals 239.40 0.04 965.50
Butterfly Gan Ap 489.35 1.33 874.96
Orient Paper 39.10 2.09 829.70
Timex Group 49.00 0.31 494.90
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
PG Electro. 275.90 8.41 452.75
> More on Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.65
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 1.95
Insurance 3.88
Mutual Funds 13.58
Indian Public 17.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.08
> More on Orient Paper & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.25% -4.65% 0.06% -0.94%
1 Month -2.01% -3.58% -1.55% -0.91%
3 Month -9.82% -7.91% 1.62% 0.92%
6 Month 18.95% 25.89% 5.00% 4.28%
1 Year 65.26% 66.52% 16.66% 16.05%
3 Year 511.89% 479.49% 16.72% 18.31%

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.00
39.35
Week Low/High 37.60
41.00
Month Low/High 35.00
43.00
YEAR Low/High 23.06
62.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
62.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Orient Paper & Industries: