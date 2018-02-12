You are here » Home
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 502420
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: ORIENTPPR
|ISIN Code: INE592A01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
39.10
|
0.80
(2.09%)
|
OPEN
38.70
|
HIGH
39.35
|
LOW
38.00
|
NSE
LIVE
13:57 | 12 Mar
|
39.00
|
0.65
(1.69%)
|
OPEN
38.05
|
HIGH
39.25
|
LOW
38.05
About Orient Paper & Industries Ltd.
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd (OPIL) a CK Birla group company (formally known as Orient Paper Mills Ltd) incorporated in 1939 is primarily engaged in manufacture & sale of Paper Electrical Consumer Durables Chemicals Industrial Blowers and Air Pollution Control Equipments. It is the leading tissue paper manufacturer in India. The Company presently has manufacturing facilities at Amlai Brajrajnagar...> More
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|168.7
|134.32
|25.6
|Other Income
|2.68
|6.12
|-56.21
|Total Income
|171.38
|140.44
|22.03
|Total Expenses
|142.63
|124.38
|14.67
|Operating Profit
|28.75
|16.05
|79.13
|Net Profit
|10.5
|2.79
|276.34
|Equity Capital
|21.22
|20.49
| -
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|-4.65%
|0.06%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-2.01%
|-3.58%
|-1.55%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-9.82%
|-7.91%
|1.62%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|18.95%
|25.89%
|5.00%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|65.26%
|66.52%
|16.66%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|511.89%
|479.49%
|16.72%
|18.31%
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.00
|
|39.35
|Week Low/High
|37.60
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|35.00
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.06
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|62.00
Quick Links for Orient Paper & Industries: