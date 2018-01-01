JUST IN
Orient Press Ltd.

BSE: 526325 Sector: Industrials
NSE: ORIENTLTD ISIN Code: INE609C01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 241.10 -1.10
(-0.45%)
OPEN

243.70

 HIGH

246.95

 LOW

241.00
NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 241.05 -2.05
(-0.84%)
OPEN

243.10

 HIGH

246.45

 LOW

241.00
About Orient Press Ltd.

Orient Press Ltd

Orient Press Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'87, Orient Press (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible pac...

Orient Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   241
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orient Press Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 57.34 51.54 11.25
Other Income 0.28 0.25 12
Total Income 57.62 51.8 11.24
Total Expenses 54.1 47.69 13.44
Operating Profit 3.51 4.1 -14.39
Net Profit 0.58 0.68 -14.71
Equity Capital 10 8.08 -
Orient Press Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
TPL Plastech 442.85 0.34 345.42
Emmbi Industries 172.20 -4.65 304.62
Hitech Corp. 145.30 -0.48 249.63
Orient Press 241.10 -0.45 241.10
Radha Madh.Corp. 27.10 1.31 233.98
Kanpur Plastipa. 139.10 10.57 199.33
BKM Industries 28.80 -4.79 188.64
Orient Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 18.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.87
Orient Press Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.01% 3.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 13.73% 15.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 50.69% 48.38% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 148.56% 173.61% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 279.09% 283.23% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 197.47% 198.51% 17.24% 19.01%

Orient Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 241.00
246.95
Week Low/High 231.00
254.00
Month Low/High 206.00
254.00
YEAR Low/High 60.60
254.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
254.00

