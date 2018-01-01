Orient Press Ltd.
|BSE: 526325
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: ORIENTLTD
|ISIN Code: INE609C01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|241.10
|
-1.10
(-0.45%)
|
OPEN
243.70
|
HIGH
246.95
|
LOW
241.00
|NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|241.05
|
-2.05
(-0.84%)
|
OPEN
243.10
|
HIGH
246.45
|
LOW
241.00
|OPEN
|243.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|242.20
|VOLUME
|3006
|52-Week high
|254.10
|52-Week low
|60.60
|P/E
|56.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|241.10
|Buy Qty
|305.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|243.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|243.10
|VOLUME
|4421
|52-Week high
|254.95
|52-Week low
|59.05
|P/E
|56.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|241
|Buy Price
|241.05
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|245.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Orient Press Ltd.
Incorporated in Jan.'87, Orient Press (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible pac...> More
Orient Press Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|241
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|56.60
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|81.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.96
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results & Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended On 31St December 2017
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Notice Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December
Orient Press Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|57.34
|51.54
|11.25
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.25
|12
|Total Income
|57.62
|51.8
|11.24
|Total Expenses
|54.1
|47.69
|13.44
|Operating Profit
|3.51
|4.1
|-14.39
|Net Profit
|0.58
|0.68
|-14.71
|Equity Capital
|10
|8.08
|-
Orient Press Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|TPL Plastech
|442.85
|0.34
|345.42
|Emmbi Industries
|172.20
|-4.65
|304.62
|Hitech Corp.
|145.30
|-0.48
|249.63
|Orient Press
|241.10
|-0.45
|241.10
|Radha Madh.Corp.
|27.10
|1.31
|233.98
|Kanpur Plastipa.
|139.10
|10.57
|199.33
|BKM Industries
|28.80
|-4.79
|188.64
Orient Press Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orient Press Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.01%
|3.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|13.73%
|15.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|50.69%
|48.38%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|148.56%
|173.61%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|279.09%
|283.23%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|197.47%
|198.51%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Orient Press Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|241.00
|
|246.95
|Week Low/High
|231.00
|
|254.00
|Month Low/High
|206.00
|
|254.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.60
|
|254.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|254.00
