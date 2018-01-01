Orient Press Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'87, Orient Press (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible pac...> More