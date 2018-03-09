Orient Tradelink Ltd

Orient Tradelink Ltd originallly known as Marine Integrated Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 as a private limited company. It was later converted into public limited in 1994. It is promoted by Navnitbhai Patel and Bhadresh Patel. Mr Navnitbhai Patel is the chairperson of company. The company is engaged in providing fund & non-fund based financial services. In order to enhance the working capit...> More