About Orient Tradelink Ltd.
Orient Tradelink Ltd originallly known as Marine Integrated Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 as a private limited company. It was later converted into public limited in 1994. It is promoted by Navnitbhai Patel and Bhadresh Patel. Mr Navnitbhai Patel is the chairperson of company. The company is engaged in providing fund & non-fund based financial services. In order to enhance the working capit...> More
Orient Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.48
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Orient Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.73
|2.35
|143.83
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.73
|2.35
|143.83
|Total Expenses
|5.44
|2.19
|148.4
|Operating Profit
|0.29
|0.16
|81.25
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.16
|-62.5
|Equity Capital
|10.97
|10.97
|-
Orient Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amit Securities
|4.75
|0.00
|3.37
|Focus Industrial
|2.76
|-4.83
|3.36
|Money Masters
|5.69
|-4.85
|3.32
|Orient Tradelink
|2.99
|4.91
|3.28
|Bridge Securitie
|9.75
|0.00
|3.28
|Minda Finance
|16.35
|1.87
|3.27
|Mehta Securities
|10.50
|-4.55
|3.24
Orient Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Orient Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.43%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-28.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.78%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-50.82%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Orient Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.71
|
|2.99
|Week Low/High
|2.71
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.71
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|28.00
