Orient Tradelink Ltd.

BSE: 531512 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE681D01013
BSE 14:18 | 09 Mar 2.99 0.14
(4.91%)
OPEN

2.71

 HIGH

2.99

 LOW

2.71
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Orient Tradelink Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Orient Tradelink Ltd.

Orient Tradelink Ltd

Orient Tradelink Ltd originallly known as Marine Integrated Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 as a private limited company. It was later converted into public limited in 1994. It is promoted by Navnitbhai Patel and Bhadresh Patel. Mr Navnitbhai Patel is the chairperson of company. The company is engaged in providing fund & non-fund based financial services. In order to enhance the working capit...> More

Orient Tradelink Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.86
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orient Tradelink Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.73 2.35 143.83
Other Income -
Total Income 5.73 2.35 143.83
Total Expenses 5.44 2.19 148.4
Operating Profit 0.29 0.16 81.25
Net Profit 0.06 0.16 -62.5
Equity Capital 10.97 10.97 -
> More on Orient Tradelink Ltd Financials Results

Orient Tradelink Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amit Securities 4.75 0.00 3.37
Focus Industrial 2.76 -4.83 3.36
Money Masters 5.69 -4.85 3.32
Orient Tradelink 2.99 4.91 3.28
Bridge Securitie 9.75 0.00 3.28
Minda Finance 16.35 1.87 3.27
Mehta Securities 10.50 -4.55 3.24
> More on Orient Tradelink Ltd Peer Group

Orient Tradelink Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.76
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 79.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.56
> More on Orient Tradelink Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Orient Tradelink Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.43% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -28.47% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.78% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -50.82% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Orient Tradelink Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.71
2.99
Week Low/High 2.71
3.00
Month Low/High 2.71
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.71
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
28.00

