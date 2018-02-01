JUST IN
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506579 Sector: Industrials
NSE: OCCL ISIN Code: INE321D01016
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 1073.80 -18.95
(-1.73%)
OPEN

1110.70

 HIGH

1110.70

 LOW

1059.20
NSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 1078.95 -7.45
(-0.69%)
OPEN

1110.00

 HIGH

1111.20

 LOW

1068.90
OPEN 1110.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1092.75
VOLUME 2331
52-Week high 1589.00
52-Week low 850.00
P/E 21.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,106
Buy Price 1067.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 1073.75
Sell Qty 10.00
About Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals to manufacture sulphuric acid, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals (OCCL) acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. OCCL acquired the carbon black division as a result of the amalgamation. It has three divisons -- carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the ty...

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,106
EPS - TTM () [*S] 50.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 351.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 86.25 70.21 22.85
Other Income 1.37 2.01 -31.84
Total Income 87.63 72.22 21.34
Total Expenses 60.17 50.91 18.19
Operating Profit 27.46 21.31 28.86
Net Profit 15.28 14.83 3.03
Equity Capital 10.31 10.31 -
> More on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Clariant Chemica 552.00 1.29 1274.02
Camlin Fine 102.15 -0.97 1238.06
Alkyl Amines 603.00 -0.49 1230.12
Oriental Carbon 1073.80 -1.73 1106.01
Excel Inds. 873.00 1.72 1098.23
Jayant Agro Org. 335.05 -3.49 1005.15
Foseco India 1540.00 -2.06 984.06
> More on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.83
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.16
Insurance 6.40
Mutual Funds 14.46
Indian Public 21.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.45
> More on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.64% -8.12% 0.06% -0.85%
1 Month -14.75% -13.29% -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month -11.68% -8.27% 1.63% 1.01%
6 Month -9.02% -8.99% 5.01% 4.38%
1 Year 17.69% 18.03% 16.66% 16.16%
3 Year 143.27% NA 16.72% 18.42%

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1059.20
1110.70
Week Low/High 1059.20
1194.00
Month Low/High 1059.20
1287.00
YEAR Low/High 850.00
1589.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
1589.00

