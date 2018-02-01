You are here » Home
» Company
» Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506579
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: OCCL
|ISIN Code: INE321D01016
|
BSE
LIVE
14:35 | 12 Mar
|
1073.80
|
-18.95
(-1.73%)
|
OPEN
1110.70
|
HIGH
1110.70
|
LOW
1059.20
|
NSE
LIVE
14:18 | 12 Mar
|
1078.95
|
-7.45
(-0.69%)
|
OPEN
1110.00
|
HIGH
1111.20
|
LOW
1068.90
|OPEN
|1110.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1092.75
|VOLUME
|2331
|52-Week high
|1589.00
|52-Week low
|850.00
|P/E
|21.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|1067.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|1073.75
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1110.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1086.40
|VOLUME
|5343
|52-Week high
|1599.70
|52-Week low
|848.70
|P/E
|21.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|1076.70
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1081.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|1110.70
|CLOSE
|1092.75
|VOLUME
|2331
|52-Week high
|1589.00
|52-Week low
|850.00
|P/E
|21.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,106
|Buy Price
|1067.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|1073.75
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|1110.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1086.40
|VOLUME
|5343
|52-Week high
|1599.70
|52-Week low
|848.70
|P/E
|21.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1106.01
|Buy Price
|1076.70
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1081.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
About Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd.
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals to manufacture sulphuric acid, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals (OCCL) acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. OCCL acquired the carbon black division as a result of the amalgamation. It has three divisons -- carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers.
Carbon black is a vital raw material for the ty...> More
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|86.25
|70.21
|22.85
|Other Income
|1.37
|2.01
|-31.84
|Total Income
|87.63
|72.22
|21.34
|Total Expenses
|60.17
|50.91
|18.19
|Operating Profit
|27.46
|21.31
|28.86
|Net Profit
|15.28
|14.83
|3.03
|Equity Capital
|10.31
|10.31
| -
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.64%
|-8.12%
|0.06%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-14.75%
|-13.29%
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-11.68%
|-8.27%
|1.63%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|-9.02%
|-8.99%
|5.01%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|17.69%
|18.03%
|16.66%
|16.16%
|3 Year
|143.27%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.42%
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1059.20
|
|1110.70
|Week Low/High
|1059.20
|
|1194.00
|Month Low/High
|1059.20
|
|1287.00
|YEAR Low/High
|850.00
|
|1589.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|1589.00
Quick Links for Oriental Carbon & Chemicals: