Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated as Dharuhera Chemicals to manufacture sulphuric acid, Oriental Carbon & Chemicals (OCCL) acquired its present name after the amalgamation of Oriental Carbon with itself in 1984. OCCL acquired the carbon black division as a result of the amalgamation. It has three divisons -- carbon black, insoluble sulphur and chemicals & fertilisers. Carbon black is a vital raw material for the ty...> More