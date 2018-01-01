Oriental Hotels Ltd

Promoted by the Reddy group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fisherman's Cove Beach Re...> More