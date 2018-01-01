Oriental Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 500314
|Sector: Services
|NSE: ORIENTHOT
|ISIN Code: INE750A01020
About Oriental Hotels Ltd.
Promoted by the Reddy group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fisherman's Cove Beach Re...> More
Oriental Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|784
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|125.43
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|13.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.33
Oriental Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|92.5
|90.16
|2.6
|Other Income
|1.66
|4.07
|-59.21
|Total Income
|94.16
|94.23
|-0.07
|Total Expenses
|76.2
|74.82
|1.84
|Operating Profit
|17.96
|19.41
|-7.47
|Net Profit
|2.37
|3.75
|-36.8
|Equity Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|-
Oriental Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|529.05
|2.15
|1612.02
|Hotel Leela Ven.
|17.40
|-0.57
|1097.16
|TajGVK Hotels
|155.75
|2.67
|976.55
|Oriental Hotels
|43.90
|0.11
|784.05
|The Byke Hospi.
|167.40
|1.30
|671.27
|Speciality Rest.
|131.00
|3.72
|615.18
|Asian Hotels (N)
|280.00
|-0.36
|544.60
Oriental Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oriental Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.67%
|-11.81%
|0.00%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-22.23%
|-19.69%
|-1.62%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|14.32%
|13.24%
|1.56%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|27.25%
|27.68%
|4.93%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|66.29%
|65.29%
|16.58%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|118.41%
|118.61%
|16.64%
|18.25%
Oriental Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.90
|
|44.95
|Week Low/High
|40.55
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|40.55
|
|58.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.55
|
|69.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|69.00
