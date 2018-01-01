JUST IN
Oriental Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 500314 Sector: Services
NSE: ORIENTHOT ISIN Code: INE750A01020
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 43.90 0.05
(0.11%)
OPEN

44.95

 HIGH

44.95

 LOW

43.90
NSE LIVE 13:45 | 12 Mar 44.05 0.35
(0.80%)
OPEN

44.00

 HIGH

44.95

 LOW

43.60
About Oriental Hotels Ltd.

Oriental Hotels Ltd

Promoted by the Reddy group of South India, Oriental Hotels entered into a technical assistance and operating contract with the Indian Hotels Company (IHC). Taj Coromandel, the flagship hotel, was inaugurated in 1974. In 1975, the entire hotel was functioning with 224 guest rooms. In 1985, the company signed an agreement with Covelong Beach Hotels (India) to operate their Fisherman's Cove Beach Re...

Oriental Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   784
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 125.43
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oriental Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 92.5 90.16 2.6
Other Income 1.66 4.07 -59.21
Total Income 94.16 94.23 -0.07
Total Expenses 76.2 74.82 1.84
Operating Profit 17.96 19.41 -7.47
Net Profit 2.37 3.75 -36.8
Equity Capital 17.86 17.86 -
Oriental Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EIH Assoc.Hotels 529.05 2.15 1612.02
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.40 -0.57 1097.16
TajGVK Hotels 155.75 2.67 976.55
Oriental Hotels 43.90 0.11 784.05
The Byke Hospi. 167.40 1.30 671.27
Speciality Rest. 131.00 3.72 615.18
Asian Hotels (N) 280.00 -0.36 544.60
Oriental Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.71
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.38
Mutual Funds 8.98
Indian Public 17.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.78
Oriental Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.67% -11.81% 0.00% -0.99%
1 Month -22.23% -19.69% -1.62% -0.96%
3 Month 14.32% 13.24% 1.56% 0.87%
6 Month 27.25% 27.68% 4.93% 4.23%
1 Year 66.29% 65.29% 16.58% 15.99%
3 Year 118.41% 118.61% 16.64% 18.25%

Oriental Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.90
44.95
Week Low/High 40.55
54.00
Month Low/High 40.55
58.00
YEAR Low/High 25.55
69.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
69.00

