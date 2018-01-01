You are here » Home
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd.
|BSE: 531859
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE457G01011
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
516.95
3.90
(0.76%)
OPEN
513.20
HIGH
547.95
LOW
510.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Oriental Veneer Products Ltd.
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Oriental Veneer Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.65
|19.53
|82.54
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.59
|-5.08
|Total Income
|36.21
|20.13
|79.88
|Total Expenses
|30.28
|16.65
|81.86
|Operating Profit
|5.93
|3.47
|70.89
|Net Profit
|3.44
|1.9
|81.05
|Equity Capital
|5.39
|5.39
| -
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Peer Group
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.49%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|18.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|58.16%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|112.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|510.00
|
|547.95
|Week Low/High
|500.05
|
|568.00
|Month Low/High
|492.00
|
|645.00
|YEAR Low/High
|210.05
|
|645.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.85
|
|1040.00
Quick Links for Oriental Veneer Products: