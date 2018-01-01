JUST IN
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd.

BSE: 531859 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE457G01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 516.95 3.90
(0.76%)
OPEN

513.20

 HIGH

547.95

 LOW

510.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oriental Veneer Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 513.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 513.05
VOLUME 473
52-Week high 645.00
52-Week low 210.05
P/E 33.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 279
Buy Price 540.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Oriental Veneer Products Ltd.

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   279
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.39
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.65 19.53 82.54
Other Income 0.56 0.59 -5.08
Total Income 36.21 20.13 79.88
Total Expenses 30.28 16.65 81.86
Operating Profit 5.93 3.47 70.89
Net Profit 3.44 1.9 81.05
Equity Capital 5.39 5.39 -
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 302.72
Karuturi Global 2.02 4.66 302.50
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41
Oriental Veneer 516.95 0.76 278.64
Majestic Researc 240.00 3.67 240.72
Oceanaa Biotek 165.80 -4.99 224.99
Zeal Aqua 525.20 0.04 220.58
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.20
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.49% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.35% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 18.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 58.16% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 112.61% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Oriental Veneer Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 510.00
547.95
Week Low/High 500.05
568.00
Month Low/High 492.00
645.00
YEAR Low/High 210.05
645.00
All TIME Low/High 0.85
1040.00

