Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd.
|BSE: 504864
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE228D01013
BSE
LIVE
14:33 | 12 Sep
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|219.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|230.90
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|219.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|219.40
|CLOSE
|230.90
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|219.40
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|654
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd.
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'79, Orissa Sponge Iron was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa and Torsteel Research Foundation and its associates.
The company's plant manufactures sponge iron (cap. 1,00,000 tpa) through the direct reduction route by using non-coking coal as reductant. In 1994-95, it implemented a project with a capacity of 60,000 t...> More
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.12
|191.67
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.12
|191.67
|Total Expenses
|2.56
|2.29
|11.79
|Operating Profit
|-2.21
|-2.17
|-1.84
|Net Profit
|-21.78
|-17.08
|-27.52
|Equity Capital
|29.79
|27
| -
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Peer Group
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|43.40%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.37%
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|219.40
|
|219.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|219.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|219.40
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|219.40
|All TIME Low/High
|1.64
|
|748.00
