Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd.

BSE: 504864 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE228D01013
BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Sep Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 219.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 230.90
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 219.40
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 654
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd.

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'79, Orissa Sponge Iron was promoted in the joint sector by the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Orissa and Torsteel Research Foundation and its associates. The company's plant manufactures sponge iron (cap. 1,00,000 tpa) through the direct reduction route by using non-coking coal as reductant. In 1994-95, it implemented a project with a capacity of 60,000 t...> More

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   654
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -85.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.35 0.12 191.67
Total Income 0.35 0.12 191.67
Total Expenses 2.56 2.29 11.79
Operating Profit -2.21 -2.17 -1.84
Net Profit -21.78 -17.08 -27.52
Equity Capital 29.79 27 -
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Man Inds. 126.00 2.65 719.46
Beekay Steel Ind 360.00 -0.19 686.52
Pennar Inds. 55.50 0.45 667.89
Orissa Sponge 219.40 -4.98 653.59
Kamdhenu 266.00 3.54 622.44
Gandhi Spl. Tube 406.00 -0.17 596.82
Usha Martin 19.35 -3.73 589.59
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.33
Banks/FIs 6.72
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.05
Indian Public 17.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.19
Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.67% 16.12%
3 Year 43.40% NA 16.73% 18.37%

Orissa Sponge Iron & Steel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 219.40
219.40
Week Low/High 0.00
219.40
Month Low/High 0.00
219.40
YEAR Low/High 0.00
219.40
All TIME Low/High 1.64
748.00

