Orosil Smith India Ltd.
|BSE: 531626
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE628B01034
|BSE 15:28 | 21 Feb
|6.90
|
-0.23
(-3.23%)
|
OPEN
6.90
|
HIGH
6.90
|
LOW
6.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Orosil Smith India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.13
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|10.60
|52-Week low
|5.70
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|6.90
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|7.13
|Sell Qty
|320.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Orosil Smith India Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'94, Silver Smith India was promoted by B K Narula, C L Narula and Rita Narula. The company set up a fully automated and integrated manufacturing facilities for processing raw silver and gold into value-added jewellery items, with an installed capacity of 15,000 kg of silver jewellery and 3000 kg of gold jewellery. The project is located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company...> More
Orosil Smith India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|29
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.45
Announcement
Orosil Smith India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.34
|0.74
|81.08
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.35
|0.75
|80
|Total Expenses
|1.25
|0.69
|81.16
|Operating Profit
|0.1
|0.06
|66.67
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.01
|500
|Equity Capital
|4.13
|4.13
|-
Orosil Smith India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tara Jewels
|12.73
|-0.55
|31.34
|Sagar Diamonds
|23.10
|-8.70
|29.20
|Pure Giftcarat
|13.29
|-10.98
|28.73
|Orosil Smith
|6.90
|-3.23
|28.50
|SRS
|0.95
|-5.00
|26.47
|Veeram Ornaments
|53.20
|-5.00
|22.93
|C Mahendra Exp
|1.79
|-4.79
|21.68
Orosil Smith India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|133.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Orosil Smith India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.90
|
|6.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.90
|Month Low/High
|6.90
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.70
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|11.00
