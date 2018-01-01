JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Orosil Smith India Ltd

Orosil Smith India Ltd.

BSE: 531626 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE628B01034
BSE 15:28 | 21 Feb 6.90 -0.23
(-3.23%)
OPEN

6.90

 HIGH

6.90

 LOW

6.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Orosil Smith India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.13
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.60
52-Week low 5.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 6.90
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 7.13
Sell Qty 320.00
OPEN 6.90
CLOSE 7.13
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 10.60
52-Week low 5.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 6.90
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 7.13
Sell Qty 320.00

About Orosil Smith India Ltd.

Orosil Smith India Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'94, Silver Smith India was promoted by B K Narula, C L Narula and Rita Narula. The company set up a fully automated and integrated manufacturing facilities for processing raw silver and gold into value-added jewellery items, with an installed capacity of 15,000 kg of silver jewellery and 3000 kg of gold jewellery. The project is located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company...> More

Orosil Smith India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Orosil Smith India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.34 0.74 81.08
Other Income -
Total Income 1.35 0.75 80
Total Expenses 1.25 0.69 81.16
Operating Profit 0.1 0.06 66.67
Net Profit 0.04 -0.01 500
Equity Capital 4.13 4.13 -
> More on Orosil Smith India Ltd Financials Results

Orosil Smith India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tara Jewels 12.73 -0.55 31.34
Sagar Diamonds 23.10 -8.70 29.20
Pure Giftcarat 13.29 -10.98 28.73
Orosil Smith 6.90 -3.23 28.50
SRS 0.95 -5.00 26.47
Veeram Ornaments 53.20 -5.00 22.93
C Mahendra Exp 1.79 -4.79 21.68
> More on Orosil Smith India Ltd Peer Group

Orosil Smith India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.67
> More on Orosil Smith India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Orosil Smith India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.11% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 133.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Orosil Smith India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.90
6.90
Week Low/High 0.00
6.90
Month Low/High 6.90
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.70
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
11.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Orosil Smith India: