Oscar Global Ltd.

BSE: 530173 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE473F01010
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 3.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.00

 HIGH

3.00

 LOW

2.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oscar Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.00
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 7.86
52-Week low 2.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 3.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Oscar Global Ltd.

Oscar Global Ltd

Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.'90 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 18 Oct.'94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.'95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufac...> More

Oscar Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Oscar Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.45 1.94 -25.26
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 1.45 1.94 -25.26
Total Expenses 1.68 1.95 -13.85
Operating Profit -0.23 -0.01 -2200
Net Profit -0.27 -0.06 -350
Equity Capital 3.29 3.29 -
Oscar Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Worldwide Leath. 7.00 0.00 2.08
Welterman Intl. 4.13 -4.84 1.83
Unimode Overseas 3.61 -5.00 1.80
Oscar Global 3.00 0.00 0.99
Oscar Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.84
Banks/FIs 0.50
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.57
Indian Public 45.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.99
Oscar Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -49.58% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Oscar Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.85
3.00
Week Low/High 0.00
3.00
Month Low/High 2.85
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.85
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
37.00

