Oscar Global Ltd

Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.'90 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 18 Oct.'94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.'95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufac...> More