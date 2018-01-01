Oscar Global Ltd.
|BSE: 530173
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE473F01010
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|3.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.00
|
HIGH
3.00
|
LOW
2.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oscar Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.00
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|7.86
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|3.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Oscar Global Ltd.
Oscar Global (OGL) (formerly known as Corning International) was incorporated on 9 Oct.'90 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company on 18 Oct.'94. The name of the company was changed to Oscar Global on 2 Jan.'95. It belongs to the Oscar group, which includes Oscar International, Rohini Chemicals and Oscar Exports as group companies. OGL is engaged in the manufac...> More
Oscar Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|11.45
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.26
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Covering Letter For Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation An
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Given Under Regulation 13 Of SEBI( Listing Obligation And Disclosur
-
Oscar Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.45
|1.94
|-25.26
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|1.45
|1.94
|-25.26
|Total Expenses
|1.68
|1.95
|-13.85
|Operating Profit
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-2200
|Net Profit
|-0.27
|-0.06
|-350
|Equity Capital
|3.29
|3.29
|-
Oscar Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Worldwide Leath.
|7.00
|0.00
|2.08
|Welterman Intl.
|4.13
|-4.84
|1.83
|Unimode Overseas
|3.61
|-5.00
|1.80
|Oscar Global
|3.00
|0.00
|0.99
Oscar Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oscar Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-49.58%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Oscar Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.85
|
|3.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.85
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.85
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|37.00
Quick Links for Oscar Global:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices