Oscar Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 501179
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE221D01018
|BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar
|86.00
-4.80
(-5.29%)
OPEN
88.00
HIGH
90.95
LOW
84.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oscar Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|88.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|90.80
|VOLUME
|4511
|52-Week high
|408.90
|52-Week low
|84.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|149
|Buy Price
|84.50
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|86.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|149
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Oscar Investments Ltd.
Oscar Investments Ltd is a non-banking finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Loan and Investment Company. The company is engaged primarily in the business of finance & investment. They provide services of bioequivalence and bioanalytical studies and clinical trials. Their subsidiaries include Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd and Fortis Clinical Research Ltd. The company, thro...> More
Oscar Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|149
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|966.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
Oscar Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.18
|45.76
|-23.12
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|35.18
|45.76
|-23.12
|Total Expenses
|20.88
|4.77
|337.74
|Operating Profit
|14.3
|40.98
|-65.1
|Net Profit
|-14.92
|12.25
|-221.8
|Equity Capital
|17.28
|17.28
|-
Oscar Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Monotype India
|2.20
|0.00
|154.68
|Sai Baba Invt.
|13.63
|0.00
|153.61
|Golden Goenka
|7.90
|-4.82
|150.29
|Oscar Investment
|86.00
|-5.29
|148.61
|Vibrant Glo. Cap
|63.90
|-0.08
|146.39
|India Home
|102.00
|-0.54
|145.66
|Shreekrishna Bio
|141.40
|-4.97
|139.28
Oscar Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oscar Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-26.24%
|NA
|-0.01%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-58.61%
|NA
|-1.62%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-62.00%
|NA
|1.56%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-68.35%
|NA
|4.93%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.58%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-64.17%
|NA
|16.64%
|18.30%
Oscar Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|84.00
|
|90.95
|Week Low/High
|84.00
|
|123.00
|Month Low/High
|84.00
|
|208.00
|YEAR Low/High
|84.00
|
|409.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.00
|
|645.00
