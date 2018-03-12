JUST IN
Oscar Investments Ltd.

BSE: 501179 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE221D01018
BSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 86.00 -4.80
(-5.29%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

90.95

 LOW

84.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oscar Investments Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 88.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 90.80
VOLUME 4511
52-Week high 408.90
52-Week low 84.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 149
Buy Price 84.50
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 86.00
Sell Qty 4.00
About Oscar Investments Ltd.

Oscar Investments Ltd

Oscar Investments Ltd is a non-banking finance company registered with Reserve Bank of India as Loan and Investment Company. The company is engaged primarily in the business of finance & investment. They provide services of bioequivalence and bioanalytical studies and clinical trials. Their subsidiaries include Shimal Research Laboratories Ltd and Fortis Clinical Research Ltd. The company, thro...> More

Oscar Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   149
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 966.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oscar Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.18 45.76 -23.12
Other Income -
Total Income 35.18 45.76 -23.12
Total Expenses 20.88 4.77 337.74
Operating Profit 14.3 40.98 -65.1
Net Profit -14.92 12.25 -221.8
Equity Capital 17.28 17.28 -
> More on Oscar Investments Ltd Financials Results

Oscar Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Monotype India 2.20 0.00 154.68
Sai Baba Invt. 13.63 0.00 153.61
Golden Goenka 7.90 -4.82 150.29
Oscar Investment 86.00 -5.29 148.61
Vibrant Glo. Cap 63.90 -0.08 146.39
India Home 102.00 -0.54 145.66
Shreekrishna Bio 141.40 -4.97 139.28
> More on Oscar Investments Ltd Peer Group

Oscar Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.17
> More on Oscar Investments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Oscar Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -26.24% NA -0.01% -0.95%
1 Month -58.61% NA -1.62% -0.92%
3 Month -62.00% NA 1.56% 0.91%
6 Month -68.35% NA 4.93% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.58% 16.04%
3 Year -64.17% NA 16.64% 18.30%

Oscar Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 84.00
90.95
Week Low/High 84.00
123.00
Month Low/High 84.00
208.00
YEAR Low/High 84.00
409.00
All TIME Low/High 17.00
645.00

