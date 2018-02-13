Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500317
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: OSWALAGRO
|ISIN Code: INE142A01012
|BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar
|12.80
|
0.03
(0.23%)
|
OPEN
13.40
|
HIGH
13.40
|
LOW
12.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|13.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.77
|VOLUME
|19831
|52-Week high
|18.45
|52-Week low
|9.76
|P/E
|18.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|172
|Buy Price
|12.41
|Buy Qty
|225.00
|Sell Price
|12.80
|Sell Qty
|76.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|15.60
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|18.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|172
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|13.40
|CLOSE
|12.77
|VOLUME
|19831
|52-Week high
|18.45
|52-Week low
|9.76
|P/E
|18.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|172
|Buy Price
|12.41
|Buy Qty
|225.00
|Sell Price
|12.80
|Sell Qty
|76.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|15.60
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|18.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|171.81
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.
Incorporated in 1979, and promoted by Abhey Oswal, Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) has four divisions: sugar, petrochemicals (producing different olefin products), agro-producing triglycerides/oils/industrial hard oils, etc); and engineering projects (supplying power packages/ compressors on a turnkey basis). In 1989, the company took over a petrochemicals and alchohol-based chemical complex of Union C...> More
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|172
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
Announcement
-
Oswal Agro Mills Limited - Revocation of Suspension of Securities
-
Board Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 13/02/2018 For Un Audited Financial Results Of The Comp
-
Statement Of Investors Complain For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
-
-
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2017
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|4.83
|2.23
|116.59
|Total Income
|4.83
|2.23
|116.59
|Total Expenses
|2.21
|1.09
|102.75
|Operating Profit
|2.62
|1.14
|129.82
|Net Profit
|1.42
|0.73
|94.52
|Equity Capital
|134.23
|134.23
|-
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dolat Investment
|10.64
|0.00
|187.26
|Inventure Grow.
|22.05
|4.75
|185.22
|STEL Holdings
|97.50
|-2.45
|179.98
|Oswal Agro Mills
|12.80
|0.23
|171.81
|Zodiac Vent.
|46.05
|-4.95
|171.77
|Baid Leasing
|169.00
|0.18
|170.69
|Pro Fin Capital
|238.90
|1.96
|168.90
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.62%
|NA
|-0.04%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-7.25%
|NA
|-1.65%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-10.05%
|NA
|1.52%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|18.85%
|NA
|4.90%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|23.55%
|NA
|16.54%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-3.18%
|NA
|16.60%
|18.24%
Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.40
|
|13.40
|Week Low/High
|12.05
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.05
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.76
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|135.00
Quick Links for Oswal Agro Mills:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices