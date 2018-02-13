JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Oswal Agro Mills Ltd

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500317 Sector: Financials
NSE: OSWALAGRO ISIN Code: INE142A01012
BSE LIVE 13:48 | 12 Mar 12.80 0.03
(0.23%)
OPEN

13.40

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

12.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oswal Agro Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 13.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.77
VOLUME 19831
52-Week high 18.45
52-Week low 9.76
P/E 18.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 12.41
Buy Qty 225.00
Sell Price 12.80
Sell Qty 76.00
OPEN 13.40
CLOSE 12.77
VOLUME 19831
52-Week high 18.45
52-Week low 9.76
P/E 18.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 12.41
Buy Qty 225.00
Sell Price 12.80
Sell Qty 76.00

About Oswal Agro Mills Ltd.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1979, and promoted by Abhey Oswal, Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) has four divisions: sugar, petrochemicals (producing different olefin products), agro-producing triglycerides/oils/industrial hard oils, etc); and engineering projects (supplying power packages/ compressors on a turnkey basis). In 1989, the company took over a petrochemicals and alchohol-based chemical complex of Union C...> More

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   172
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.68
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 4.83 2.23 116.59
Total Income 4.83 2.23 116.59
Total Expenses 2.21 1.09 102.75
Operating Profit 2.62 1.14 129.82
Net Profit 1.42 0.73 94.52
Equity Capital 134.23 134.23 -
> More on Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Financials Results

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dolat Investment 10.64 0.00 187.26
Inventure Grow. 22.05 4.75 185.22
STEL Holdings 97.50 -2.45 179.98
Oswal Agro Mills 12.80 0.23 171.81
Zodiac Vent. 46.05 -4.95 171.77
Baid Leasing 169.00 0.18 170.69
Pro Fin Capital 238.90 1.96 168.90
> More on Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Peer Group

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.74
Banks/FIs 2.60
FIIs 0.26
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 37.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.31
> More on Oswal Agro Mills Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.62% NA -0.04% -1.00%
1 Month -7.25% NA -1.65% -0.97%
3 Month -10.05% NA 1.52% 0.86%
6 Month 18.85% NA 4.90% 4.22%
1 Year 23.55% NA 16.54% 15.99%
3 Year -3.18% NA 16.60% 18.24%

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.40
13.40
Week Low/High 12.05
14.00
Month Low/High 12.05
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.76
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
135.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Oswal Agro Mills: