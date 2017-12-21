Oswal Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 531065
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE906K01019
|BSE 15:01 | 14 Jun
|Oswal Overseas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oswal Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.35
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|5.61
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Oswal Overseas Ltd.
Oswal Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-25.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.22
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS & LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 21.12.2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 30.12.2017
Oswal Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.15
|22.5
|65.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|37.17
|22.51
|65.13
|Total Expenses
|43.15
|22.49
|91.86
|Operating Profit
|-5.99
|0.03
|-20066.67
|Net Profit
|-6.88
|-0.86
|-700
|Equity Capital
|6.46
|6.46
|-
Oswal Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Riga Sugar
|10.20
|-2.67
|14.73
|Dhampur.Spl.Sug.
|15.15
|4.48
|10.85
|Monnet Project
|12.00
|-6.61
|8.89
|Oswal Overseas
|5.61
|4.86
|3.62
|Eastern Sugar
|1.08
|-3.57
|3.15
|Shree Hanuman Sg
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
Oswal Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oswal Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Oswal Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.61
|
|5.61
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.61
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.61
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.61
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|38.00
