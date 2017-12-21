JUST IN
Oswal Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 531065 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE906K01019
BSE 15:01 | 14 Jun Oswal Overseas Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oswal Overseas Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.61
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.35
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 5.61
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Oswal Overseas Ltd.

Oswal Overseas Ltd

Oswal Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -25.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oswal Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.15 22.5 65.11
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 37.17 22.51 65.13
Total Expenses 43.15 22.49 91.86
Operating Profit -5.99 0.03 -20066.67
Net Profit -6.88 -0.86 -700
Equity Capital 6.46 6.46 -
Oswal Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Riga Sugar 10.20 -2.67 14.73
Dhampur.Spl.Sug. 15.15 4.48 10.85
Monnet Project 12.00 -6.61 8.89
Oswal Overseas 5.61 4.86 3.62
Eastern Sugar 1.08 -3.57 3.15
Shree Hanuman Sg 1.38 1.47 2.55
Oswal Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.11
Oswal Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Oswal Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.61
5.61
Week Low/High 0.00
5.61
Month Low/High 0.00
5.61
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5.61
All TIME Low/High 4.50
38.00

