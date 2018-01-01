You are here » Home
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500318
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: OSWALSPG
|ISIN Code: INE716C01027
|
BSE
LIVE
14:08 | 30 Nov
|
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.08
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|1.13
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.13
|Sell Qty
|111809.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd.
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1955 as Oswal Cotton, Spinning and Weaving Mills, the name was changed to Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills (OSWML) in Feb.'65. OSWML was promoted by Lachman Dass Oswal. Dharma Paul Oswal is the chairman-cum-managing director of the company. Other group companies are Oswal Worsted Spinners, Oswal Industries, Oswal Overseas, etc.
OSWML's areas of business include solvent extraction ...> More
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.05%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.66%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.51%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.89%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.53%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|11.88%
|NA
|16.59%
|18.23%
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.13
|
|1.13
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.13
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|150.00
