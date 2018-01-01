Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1955 as Oswal Cotton, Spinning and Weaving Mills, the name was changed to Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills (OSWML) in Feb.'65. OSWML was promoted by Lachman Dass Oswal. Dharma Paul Oswal is the chairman-cum-managing director of the company. Other group companies are Oswal Worsted Spinners, Oswal Industries, Oswal Overseas, etc. OSWML's areas of business include solvent extraction ...> More