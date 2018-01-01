JUST IN
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500318 Sector: Industrials
NSE: OSWALSPG ISIN Code: INE716C01027
BSE LIVE 14:08 | 30 Nov Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.13
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.08
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 1.13
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.13
Sell Qty 111809.00
About Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd.

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1955 as Oswal Cotton, Spinning and Weaving Mills, the name was changed to Oswal Spinning & Weaving Mills (OSWML) in Feb.'65. OSWML was promoted by Lachman Dass Oswal. Dharma Paul Oswal is the chairman-cum-managing director of the company. Other group companies are Oswal Worsted Spinners, Oswal Industries, Oswal Overseas, etc. OSWML's areas of business include solvent extraction ...> More

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.42 5.12 -91.8
Other Income -
Total Income 0.42 5.12 -91.8
Total Expenses 0.59 4.69 -87.42
Operating Profit -0.17 0.42 -140.48
Net Profit -0.37 -0.5 26
Equity Capital 9.09 9.09 -
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pradip Overseas 2.28 -0.87 11.04
Jattashankar Ind 25.00 -4.58 10.97
Integra Garments 2.90 4.69 10.54
Oswal Spg.& Wvg 1.13 4.63 10.31
Rajkamal Synth. 15.35 -4.06 9.98
Arora Fibres 9.71 -4.99 9.76
Jamsh. Ranji. Sp 13.65 5.00 9.56
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 11.21
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 12.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.38
Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.05% -1.01%
1 Month NA NA -1.66% -0.97%
3 Month NA NA 1.51% 0.85%
6 Month NA NA 4.89% 4.21%
1 Year NA NA 16.53% 15.98%
3 Year 11.88% NA 16.59% 18.23%

Oswal Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.13
1.13
Week Low/High 0.00
1.13
Month Low/High 0.00
1.13
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.13
All TIME Low/High 0.40
150.00

