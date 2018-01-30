Oswal Yarns Ltd.
|BSE: 514460
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE670H01017
|BSE 09:17 | 08 Mar
|8.30
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
8.30
HIGH
8.30
LOW
8.30
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oswal Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
|52-Week high
|8.30
|52-Week low
|2.35
|P/E
|276.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
About Oswal Yarns Ltd.
Oswal Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Market Cap
|3
|EPS - TTM
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|[*S]
|276.67
|Face Value
|10
|Latest Dividend
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|[*S]
|9.59
|P/B Ratio
|[*S]
|0.87
Announcement
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended December 2017
Revised Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017
Financial Results For Quarter And Half-Year Ended 30.09.2017
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) For The Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
Oswal Yarns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|1.09
|-83.49
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.18
|1.09
|-83.49
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|1.04
|-84.62
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.06
|-83.33
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|-
Oswal Yarns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Positive Electr.
|10.58
|0.00
|3.39
|Kemistar Corp.
|18.05
|4.94
|3.38
|Amraworld Agrico
|0.28
|3.70
|3.37
|Oswal Yarns
|8.30
|0.00
|3.33
|Rotographics (I)
|9.25
|-4.64
|3.33
|Vertex Spinning
|1.64
|0.00
|3.27
|Fusion Fittings
|11.22
|-5.00
|3.25
Oswal Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Oswal Yarns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|60.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Oswal Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.30
|
|8.30
|Week Low/High
|8.30
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.55
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.35
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|19.00
