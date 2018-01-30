JUST IN
Oswal Yarns Ltd.

BSE: 514460 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE670H01017
BSE 09:17 | 08 Mar 8.30 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

8.30

 HIGH

8.30

 LOW

8.30
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oswal Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.30
VOLUME 60
52-Week high 8.30
52-Week low 2.35
P/E 276.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.30
Sell Qty 240.00
About Oswal Yarns Ltd.

Oswal Yarns Ltd

Oswal Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 276.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oswal Yarns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 1.09 -83.49
Other Income -
Total Income 0.18 1.09 -83.49
Total Expenses 0.16 1.04 -84.62
Operating Profit 0.01 0.06 -83.33
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 4.01 4.01 -
Oswal Yarns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Positive Electr. 10.58 0.00 3.39
Kemistar Corp. 18.05 4.94 3.38
Amraworld Agrico 0.28 3.70 3.37
Oswal Yarns 8.30 0.00 3.33
Rotographics (I) 9.25 -4.64 3.33
Vertex Spinning 1.64 0.00 3.27
Fusion Fittings 11.22 -5.00 3.25
Oswal Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.57
Oswal Yarns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 60.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Oswal Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.30
8.30
Week Low/High 8.30
8.00
Month Low/High 6.55
8.00
YEAR Low/High 2.35
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
19.00

