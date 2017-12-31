OTCO International Ltd.
|BSE: 523151
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE910B01010
|BSE 11:26 | 09 Mar
|49.50
|
1.20
(2.48%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
49.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|OTCO International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|50.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.30
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|56.25
|52-Week low
|24.05
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|49.50
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About OTCO International Ltd.
OTCO International, the Bangalore based Software Development company is providing solutions for educational sector, Insurance sector, NGO's, Religious Organisations, Databasemanagement and Corporates. The company has developed a unique web based educational and training software package called 'Valuenet 2000'. The company has launched IMP@CT Software, a solution tailor made for Micro Finance i...> More
OTCO International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.45
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.08
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.93
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|12.60
OTCO International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.79
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|25.8
|0.01
|257900
|Total Expenses
|23.62
|0.02
|118000
|Operating Profit
|2.18
|-0.01
|21900
|Net Profit
|1.49
|-0.02
|7550
|Equity Capital
|2.59
|2.59
|-
OTCO International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ICSA (India)
|3.25
|4.84
|15.65
|Funny Software
|6.82
|0.00
|13.69
|BLS Infotech
|0.31
|0.00
|13.57
|OTCO Intl
|49.50
|2.48
|12.82
|NINtec Systems
|18.00
|4.05
|12.38
|Healthfore Tech.
|15.20
|-4.94
|12.36
|CG-VAK Software
|22.60
|-3.83
|11.44
OTCO International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
OTCO International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.16%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|41.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
OTCO International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.50
|
|50.00
|Week Low/High
|49.50
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|48.30
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.05
|
|56.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.63
|
|59.00
