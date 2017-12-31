JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » OTCO International Ltd

OTCO International Ltd.

BSE: 523151 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE910B01010
BSE 11:26 | 09 Mar 49.50 1.20
(2.48%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

49.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan OTCO International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 50.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.30
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 56.25
52-Week low 24.05
P/E 9.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 49.50
Sell Qty 175.00
OPEN 50.00
CLOSE 48.30
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 56.25
52-Week low 24.05
P/E 9.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 49.50
Sell Qty 175.00

About OTCO International Ltd.

OTCO International Ltd

OTCO International, the Bangalore based Software Development company is providing solutions for educational sector, Insurance sector, NGO's, Religious Organisations, Databasemanagement and Corporates. The company has developed a unique web based educational and training software package called 'Valuenet 2000'. The company has launched IMP@CT Software, a solution tailor made for Micro Finance i...> More

OTCO International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.08
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

OTCO International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.79 -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 25.8 0.01 257900
Total Expenses 23.62 0.02 118000
Operating Profit 2.18 -0.01 21900
Net Profit 1.49 -0.02 7550
Equity Capital 2.59 2.59 -
> More on OTCO International Ltd Financials Results

OTCO International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ICSA (India) 3.25 4.84 15.65
Funny Software 6.82 0.00 13.69
BLS Infotech 0.31 0.00 13.57
OTCO Intl 49.50 2.48 12.82
NINtec Systems 18.00 4.05 12.38
Healthfore Tech. 15.20 -4.94 12.36
CG-VAK Software 22.60 -3.83 11.44
> More on OTCO International Ltd Peer Group

OTCO International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.52
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.49
> More on OTCO International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

OTCO International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.16% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 41.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

OTCO International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.50
50.00
Week Low/High 49.50
50.00
Month Low/High 48.30
56.00
YEAR Low/High 24.05
56.00
All TIME Low/High 3.63
59.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for OTCO International: