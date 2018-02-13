JUST IN
Overseas Synthetics Ltd.

BSE: 514330 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE670O01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 8.96 -0.04
(-0.44%)
OPEN

8.55

 HIGH

9.45

 LOW

8.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Overseas Synthetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Overseas Synthetics Ltd.

Overseas Synthetics Ltd

Overseas Synthetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Overseas Synthetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.01 800
Net Profit 0.07 -0.01 800
Equity Capital 7.1 7.1 -
Overseas Synthetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Junction Fabrics 24.20 -5.10 6.51
Khator Fibre 15.22 4.97 6.47
Tuni Text. Mills 0.49 0.00 6.40
Overseas Synth 8.96 -0.44 6.36
Osiajee Texfab 11.50 0.88 6.21
New Light Appare 28.10 2.93 6.18
Bhilwara Spinner 9.00 -4.26 6.08
Overseas Synthetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.06
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.48
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.46
Overseas Synthetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 5.41% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month 1.24% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Overseas Synthetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.55
9.45
Week Low/High 8.55
9.45
Month Low/High 8.05
9.45
YEAR Low/High 7.08
15.00
All TIME Low/High 4.30
19.00

