Ovobel Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 530741
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE812S01012
|BSE 12:14 | 12 Mar
|21.20
|
0.90
(4.43%)
|
OPEN
21.15
|
HIGH
21.20
|
LOW
21.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ovobel Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|21.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.30
|VOLUME
|15200
|52-Week high
|34.95
|52-Week low
|14.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|21.20
|Sell Qty
|1200.00
About Ovobel Foods Ltd.
Promoted by Induss Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods was incorporated in Jan.'93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. ...> More
Ovobel Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.20
Un-Audited Financial Statements & Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.02.2017 For The Approval Of Un-Audited Financial For The Qu
Ovobel Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.62
|23.54
|-12.4
|Other Income
|1.03
|1.67
|-38.32
|Total Income
|21.65
|25.21
|-14.12
|Total Expenses
|21.81
|24.98
|-12.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|0.23
|-169.57
|Net Profit
|-0.7
|-0.34
|-105.88
|Equity Capital
|10.5
|10.5
|-
Ovobel Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Saptarishi Agro
|7.34
|0.00
|24.97
|Spectrum Foods
|49.75
|0.00
|24.13
|REI Agro
|0.24
|-4.00
|22.99
|Ovobel Foods
|21.20
|4.43
|22.26
|ANS Industries
|23.60
|0.00
|21.85
|Vikas Granaries
|11.48
|-1.96
|20.80
|Modern Dairies
|8.77
|3.18
|20.45
Ovobel Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ovobel Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|36.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.54%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-11.85%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-31.28%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ovobel Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|21.15
|
|21.20
|Week Low/High
|17.60
|
|21.20
|Month Low/High
|15.45
|
|21.20
|YEAR Low/High
|14.80
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|41.00
