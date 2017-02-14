Ovobel Foods Ltd

Promoted by Induss Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods was incorporated in Jan.'93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. ...> More