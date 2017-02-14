JUST IN
BSE: 530741 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE812S01012
About Ovobel Foods Ltd.

Ovobel Foods Ltd

Promoted by Induss Food Products and Equipment, V S Agarwal, Shirish Agarwal and Shanti Agarwal, Ovobel Foods was incorporated in Jan.'93, in technical collaboration with Ovobel, Belgium. Ovobel, Belgium, has over 25 years in specialised development in the poultry industry. The company has set up a 100% EOU to manufacture egg powder and frozen egg liquid in the Kolar district of Karnataka. ...> More

Ovobel Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ovobel Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.62 23.54 -12.4
Other Income 1.03 1.67 -38.32
Total Income 21.65 25.21 -14.12
Total Expenses 21.81 24.98 -12.69
Operating Profit -0.16 0.23 -169.57
Net Profit -0.7 -0.34 -105.88
Equity Capital 10.5 10.5 -
Ovobel Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saptarishi Agro 7.34 0.00 24.97
Spectrum Foods 49.75 0.00 24.13
REI Agro 0.24 -4.00 22.99
Ovobel Foods 21.20 4.43 22.26
ANS Industries 23.60 0.00 21.85
Vikas Granaries 11.48 -1.96 20.80
Modern Dairies 8.77 3.18 20.45
Ovobel Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.14
Banks/FIs 9.52
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 31.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.47
Ovobel Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 36.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.54% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -11.85% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -31.28% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ovobel Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 21.15
21.20
Week Low/High 17.60
21.20
Month Low/High 15.45
21.20
YEAR Low/High 14.80
35.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
41.00

