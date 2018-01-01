Oxford Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514414
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE114D01015
|BSE 10:26 | 01 Jan
|Oxford Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Oxford Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.82
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.88
|52-Week low
|0.73
|P/E
|0.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.78
|Sell Qty
|240.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|0.72
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Oxford Industries Ltd.
Oxford Industries Limited manufactures and sells textile fabrics and yarns in India. It offers woven fabrics of synthetics fibers and cotton; and woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers. The company is based in Mumbai, India. It was in Aden and Ethiopia that the founder of the Kachins Group started textile business of trading in cotton yarn and cotton fabrics. The group started retail...> More
Oxford Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|0.72
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-38.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Oxford Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.94
|5.94
|-
Oxford Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kanco Enterp.
|0.35
|-2.78
|0.63
|Supra Trends
|12.23
|-4.97
|0.61
|Chitradurga Spin
|11.80
|3.51
|0.54
|Oxford Inds
|0.78
|-4.88
|0.46
|Jyoti Overseas
|0.55
|0.00
|0.36
|Citizen Yarns
|0.45
|0.00
|0.28
Oxford Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Oxford Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Oxford Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.78
|
|0.78
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.78
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.78
|YEAR Low/High
|0.73
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|120.00
