JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Oxford Industries Ltd

Oxford Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514414 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE114D01015
BSE 10:26 | 01 Jan Oxford Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Oxford Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.82
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.88
52-Week low 0.73
P/E 0.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.78
Sell Qty 240.00
OPEN 0.78
CLOSE 0.82
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.88
52-Week low 0.73
P/E 0.72
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.78
Sell Qty 240.00

About Oxford Industries Ltd.

Oxford Industries Ltd

Oxford Industries Limited manufactures and sells textile fabrics and yarns in India. It offers woven fabrics of synthetics fibers and cotton; and woven fabrics of cotton mixed with manmade fibers. The company is based in Mumbai, India. It was in Aden and Ethiopia that the founder of the Kachins Group started textile business of trading in cotton yarn and cotton fabrics. The group started retail...> More

Oxford Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 0.72
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -38.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Oxford Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 -
Net Profit -0.04 -0.04 0
Equity Capital 5.94 5.94 -
> More on Oxford Industries Ltd Financials Results

Oxford Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanco Enterp. 0.35 -2.78 0.63
Supra Trends 12.23 -4.97 0.61
Chitradurga Spin 11.80 3.51 0.54
Oxford Inds 0.78 -4.88 0.46
Jyoti Overseas 0.55 0.00 0.36
Citizen Yarns 0.45 0.00 0.28
> More on Oxford Industries Ltd Peer Group

Oxford Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 50.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.87
> More on Oxford Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Oxford Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Oxford Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.78
0.78
Week Low/High 0.00
0.78
Month Low/High 0.00
0.78
YEAR Low/High 0.73
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Oxford Industries: