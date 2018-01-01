P.G. Industry Ltd.
|BSE: 531281
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE807H01015
|BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|29.00
|
-0.40
(-1.36%)
|
OPEN
29.00
|
HIGH
29.00
|
LOW
29.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|P.G. Industry Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|29.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|29.40
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|36.40
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|19.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.95
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|29.00
|CLOSE
|29.40
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|36.40
|52-Week low
|11.50
|P/E
|19.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|29.95
|Sell Qty
|99.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.86
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.40
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About P.G. Industry Ltd.
PG Industry Ltd (PGIL) has its foundations entrenched in marble since the early 1990's. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. PGIL has been one of the pioneers in importing Italian marble, having rich experience of decades in sourcing durable and exotic marble from all across the globe. PGIL is a direct importer sourcing high-quality marble from select quarries all across the globe an...> More
P.G. Industry Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.06
P.G. Industry Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.3
|19.26
|-41.33
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|11.3
|19.29
|-41.42
|Total Expenses
|10.23
|18.35
|-44.25
|Operating Profit
|1.07
|0.94
|13.83
|Net Profit
|0.13
|0.24
|-45.83
|Equity Capital
|4.62
|4.62
|-
P.G. Industry Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Deco-Mica
|36.05
|2.71
|15.14
|Rajasthan Cylind
|41.05
|-4.53
|13.79
|M E T S
|29.25
|3.17
|13.78
|P.G. Industry
|29.00
|-1.36
|13.40
|Choksi Imaging
|34.10
|0.59
|13.30
|Universal Starch
|27.80
|4.91
|11.68
|Ceeta Inds.
|7.13
|-4.93
|10.34
P.G. Industry Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
P.G. Industry Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|29.75%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
P.G. Industry Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|29.00
|
|29.00
|Week Low/High
|28.05
|
|29.00
|Month Low/High
|28.05
|
|31.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.50
|
|36.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|50.00
Quick Links for P.G. Industry:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices