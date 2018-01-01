JUST IN
P.G. Industry Ltd.

BSE: 531281 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE807H01015
BSE 15:22 | 12 Mar 29.00 -0.40
(-1.36%)
OPEN

29.00

 HIGH

29.00

 LOW

29.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan P.G. Industry Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 29.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 29.40
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 36.40
52-Week low 11.50
P/E 19.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 29.95
Sell Qty 99.00
About P.G. Industry Ltd.

P.G. Industry Ltd

PG Industry Ltd (PGIL) has its foundations entrenched in marble since the early 1990's. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. PGIL has been one of the pioneers in importing Italian marble, having rich experience of decades in sourcing durable and exotic marble from all across the globe. PGIL is a direct importer sourcing high-quality marble from select quarries all across the globe an...> More

P.G. Industry Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

P.G. Industry Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.3 19.26 -41.33
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 11.3 19.29 -41.42
Total Expenses 10.23 18.35 -44.25
Operating Profit 1.07 0.94 13.83
Net Profit 0.13 0.24 -45.83
Equity Capital 4.62 4.62 -
P.G. Industry Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deco-Mica 36.05 2.71 15.14
Rajasthan Cylind 41.05 -4.53 13.79
M E T S 29.25 3.17 13.78
P.G. Industry 29.00 -1.36 13.40
Choksi Imaging 34.10 0.59 13.30
Universal Starch 27.80 4.91 11.68
Ceeta Inds. 7.13 -4.93 10.34
P.G. Industry Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.14
Indian Public 21.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 49.57
P.G. Industry Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 29.75% NA 17.24% 19.01%

P.G. Industry Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 29.00
29.00
Week Low/High 28.05
29.00
Month Low/High 28.05
31.00
YEAR Low/High 11.50
36.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
50.00

