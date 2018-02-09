P. H. Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 500143
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE160F01013
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar
|43.65
|
2.05
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
43.65
|
HIGH
43.65
|
LOW
43.65
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|P. H. Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|43.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.60
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|44.10
|52-Week low
|24.80
|P/E
|4.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|43.65
|Sell Qty
|1135.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About P. H. Capital Ltd.
Incorporated as H.L. Financial Consultants & Management Service Private Limited (FICOM), under the Companies Act, 1956 in the State of Maharashtra, Ficom Industries is a pioneer in merchant banking in the private sector in India, under the leadership of the (late) Shri Pradip H. Dalal. The Company, since January 1994, is engaged in trading of various chemicals required by Petrochemicals, Agroch
P. H. Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.83
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 09Th February 2018 -Publication Of Board Meeting Notice
-
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St Dec 2017
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th Sept 2017
-
P. H. Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.22
|11.62
|151.46
|Other Income
|1.39
|-
|Total Income
|30.6
|11.62
|163.34
|Total Expenses
|27.18
|13.08
|107.8
|Operating Profit
|3.43
|-1.46
|334.93
|Net Profit
|2.36
|-1.02
|331.37
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
P. H. Capital Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|Meenakshi Enter.
|10.70
|-2.64
|13.27
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
P. H. Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
P. H. Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|53.97%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|53.43%
|NA
|4.87%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|46.72%
|NA
|16.50%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.57%
|18.32%
P. H. Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|43.65
|
|43.65
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|43.65
|Month Low/High
|28.35
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.80
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|54.00
