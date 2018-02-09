JUST IN
P. H. Capital Ltd.

BSE: 500143 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE160F01013
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar 43.65 2.05
(4.93%)
OPEN

43.65

 HIGH

43.65

 LOW

43.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan P. H. Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About P. H. Capital Ltd.

P. H. Capital Ltd

Incorporated as H.L. Financial Consultants & Management Service Private Limited (FICOM), under the Companies Act, 1956 in the State of Maharashtra, Ficom Industries is a pioneer in merchant banking in the private sector in India, under the leadership of the (late) Shri Pradip H. Dalal. The Company, since January 1994, is engaged in trading of various chemicals required by Petrochemicals, Agroch...> More

P. H. Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.83
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

P. H. Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.22 11.62 151.46
Other Income 1.39 -
Total Income 30.6 11.62 163.34
Total Expenses 27.18 13.08 107.8
Operating Profit 3.43 -1.46 334.93
Net Profit 2.36 -1.02 331.37
Equity Capital 3 3 -
P. H. Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
Meenakshi Enter. 10.70 -2.64 13.27
Indus Finance 14.15 0.00 13.10
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
Mega Corp. 1.26 0.00 12.60
P. H. Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.30
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.90
P. H. Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month 53.97% NA -1.68% -0.90%
3 Month NA NA 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month 53.43% NA 4.87% 4.29%
1 Year 46.72% NA 16.50% 16.06%
3 Year NA NA 16.57% 18.32%

P. H. Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 43.65
43.65
Week Low/High 0.00
43.65
Month Low/High 28.35
44.00
YEAR Low/High 24.80
44.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
54.00

