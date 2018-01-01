P I Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523642
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: PIIND
|ISIN Code: INE603J01030
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|864.55
|
9.85
(1.15%)
|
OPEN
862.30
|
HIGH
895.00
|
LOW
846.30
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|863.00
|
1.45
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
861.55
|
HIGH
867.60
|
LOW
856.05
About P I Industries Ltd.
P I Industries manufactures pesticides and insecticides. Piyush Singhal is the Chairman and Salil Singhal is the Managing Director of the company. The manufacturing unit is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The company is also engaged in other segments such as minerals, metering and allied products. PILL Finance and Investment is a 100% subsidiary of the company. As a part of its diversification,...> More
P I Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11,922
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|28.74
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|30.08
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.84
P I Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|537.74
|487.86
|10.22
|Other Income
|16.09
|13.3
|20.98
|Total Income
|553.83
|501.16
|10.51
|Total Expenses
|432.97
|384.49
|12.61
|Operating Profit
|120.86
|116.67
|3.59
|Net Profit
|80.65
|93.97
|-14.17
|Equity Capital
|13.79
|13.76
|-
P I Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UPL
|718.45
|0.83
|36522.41
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|4116.45
|2.26
|14131.77
|P I Inds.
|864.55
|1.15
|11922.14
|Rallis India
|231.10
|0.94
|4494.90
|Monsanto India
|2575.25
|0.52
|4444.88
|Excel Crop Care
|3271.70
|-0.03
|3598.87
P I Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
P I Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|25/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|634
|Details
P I Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|-2.20%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|2.53%
|6.48%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-7.73%
|-9.65%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|14.18%
|18.19%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|0.38%
|2.46%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|31.61%
|28.43%
|17.24%
|19.02%
P I Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|846.30
|
|895.00
|Week Low/High
|835.25
|
|896.00
|Month Low/High
|802.20
|
|930.00
|YEAR Low/High
|674.15
|
|1035.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.42
|
|1035.00
