P I Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523642 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: PIIND ISIN Code: INE603J01030
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 864.55 9.85
(1.15%)
OPEN

862.30

 HIGH

895.00

 LOW

846.30
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 863.00 1.45
(0.17%)
OPEN

861.55

 HIGH

867.60

 LOW

856.05
OPEN 862.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 854.70
VOLUME 3757
52-Week high 1035.00
52-Week low 674.15
P/E 30.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11,922
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About P I Industries Ltd.

P I Industries Ltd

P I Industries manufactures pesticides and insecticides. Piyush Singhal is the Chairman and Salil Singhal is the Managing Director of the company. The manufacturing unit is located in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The company is also engaged in other segments such as minerals, metering and allied products. PILL Finance and Investment is a 100% subsidiary of the company. As a part of its diversification,...> More

P I Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11,922
EPS - TTM () [*S] 28.74
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.08
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

P I Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 537.74 487.86 10.22
Other Income 16.09 13.3 20.98
Total Income 553.83 501.16 10.51
Total Expenses 432.97 384.49 12.61
Operating Profit 120.86 116.67 3.59
Net Profit 80.65 93.97 -14.17
Equity Capital 13.79 13.76 -
> More on P I Industries Ltd Financials Results

P I Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UPL 718.45 0.83 36522.41
Bayer Crop Sci. 4116.45 2.26 14131.77
P I Inds. 864.55 1.15 11922.14
Rallis India 231.10 0.94 4494.90
Monsanto India 2575.25 0.52 4444.88
Excel Crop Care 3271.70 -0.03 3598.87
> More on P I Industries Ltd Peer Group

P I Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.43
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 14.60
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 18.72
Indian Public 9.12
Custodians 0.27
Other 5.63
> More on P I Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

P I Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
25/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 634 PDF IconDetails
> More on P I Industries Ltd Research Reports

P I Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.46% -2.20% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 2.53% 6.48% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -7.73% -9.65% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 14.18% 18.19% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 0.38% 2.46% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 31.61% 28.43% 17.24% 19.02%

P I Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 846.30
895.00
Week Low/High 835.25
896.00
Month Low/High 802.20
930.00
YEAR Low/High 674.15
1035.00
All TIME Low/High 0.42
1035.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for P I Industries: