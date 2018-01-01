JUST IN
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd.

BSE: 513403 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE092C01015
BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar 2.43 0.09
(3.85%)
OPEN

2.43

 HIGH

2.43

 LOW

2.43
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Not listed in NSE
About P.M. Telelinnks Ltd.

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd

Surana Strips (SSL) was incorporated as Medak Stainless Rolling Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to Ranka Alloys & Strips Pvt Ltd on 4 Apr.'86. The company was taken over from the Rankas by the promoters of the Surana Udyog group in 1987 as a sick unit and renamed Surana Strips Pvt Ltd on 15 Sep.'87. It was converted into a public limited company from 4 Nov.'92 and became a part of the Surana Udyog g...> More

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.36 2.27 -40.09
Other Income -
Total Income 1.36 2.27 -40.09
Total Expenses 1.38 2.21 -37.56
Operating Profit -0.01 0.06 -116.67
Net Profit -0.01 0.04 -125
Equity Capital 10.08 10.08 -
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76
Bloom Inds. 5.39 4.86 2.54
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.57
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 19.70% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month 8.00% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 3.40% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -58.46% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -29.15% NA 17.24% 19.04%

P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.43
2.43
Week Low/High 1.85
2.43
Month Low/High 1.85
2.43
YEAR Low/High 1.81
6.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
195.00

