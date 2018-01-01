P.M. Telelinnks Ltd.
|BSE: 513403
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE092C01015
|BSE LIVE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|2.43
|
0.09
(3.85%)
|
OPEN
2.43
|
HIGH
2.43
|
LOW
2.43
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|P.M. Telelinnks Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.43
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.34
|VOLUME
|11
|52-Week high
|6.42
|52-Week low
|1.81
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|2.23
|Buy Qty
|302.00
|Sell Price
|2.43
|Sell Qty
|39.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About P.M. Telelinnks Ltd.
Surana Strips (SSL) was incorporated as Medak Stainless Rolling Pvt Ltd. The name was changed to Ranka Alloys & Strips Pvt Ltd on 4 Apr.'86. The company was taken over from the Rankas by the promoters of the Surana Udyog group in 1987 as a sick unit and renamed Surana Strips Pvt Ltd on 15 Sep.'87. It was converted into a public limited company from 4 Nov.'92 and became a part of the Surana Udyog g...> More
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter E
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.36
|2.27
|-40.09
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.36
|2.27
|-40.09
|Total Expenses
|1.38
|2.21
|-37.56
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.06
|-116.67
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.04
|-125
|Equity Capital
|10.08
|10.08
|-
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Aditya Ispat
|5.45
|-3.54
|2.92
|Anil Spl Steel
|1.08
|2.86
|2.76
|Bloom Inds.
|5.39
|4.86
|2.54
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|Indian Bright St
|18.35
|0.00
|1.84
|Siddhartha Tubes
|2.85
|0.00
|1.71
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|19.70%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|8.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|3.40%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-58.46%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-29.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
P.M. Telelinnks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.43
|
|2.43
|Week Low/High
|1.85
|
|2.43
|Month Low/High
|1.85
|
|2.43
|YEAR Low/High
|1.81
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|195.00
Quick Links for P.M. Telelinnks:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices