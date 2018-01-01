You are here » Home
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 523862
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE926B01016
|
BSE
13:55 | 08 Dec
|
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.68
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|7.70
|52-Week low
|6.78
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.30
|Sell Qty
|1900.00
About Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd
Incorporated in the year 1985 Dhoot Industries is mainly engaged in extraction of Granite Stones from quarries. The company is headed by Padamchand Dhoot as Chairman.
The company is planning to expand its operations at Hyderabad & also proposed to setup a additional plant at Cuttack for processing of granites.The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.290.50 lacs.The project is financed part...> More
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|436.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.30
|
|7.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.30
|YEAR Low/High
|6.78
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Pacheli Industrial Finance: