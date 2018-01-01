JUST IN
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.

BSE: 523862 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE926B01016
BSE 13:55 | 08 Dec Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.68
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.70
52-Week low 6.78
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.30
Sell Qty 1900.00
About Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd.

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1985 Dhoot Industries is mainly engaged in extraction of Granite Stones from quarries. The company is headed by Padamchand Dhoot as Chairman. The company is planning to expand its operations at Hyderabad & also proposed to setup a additional plant at Cuttack for processing of granites.The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.290.50 lacs.The project is financed part...> More

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.73 0.01 7200
Other Income -
Total Income 0.73 0.01 7200
Total Expenses 0.67 0.01 6600
Operating Profit 0.07 -0.01 800
Net Profit 0.05 -0.01 600
Equity Capital 3.73 3.73 -
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajeswari Infra. 5.64 -4.89 3.12
KCL Infra 1.18 -4.84 3.11
Purohit Const. 6.58 4.94 2.90
Pacheli Indust. 7.30 -4.95 2.72
JRI Inds. 1.00 4.17 2.65
Spring Field Inf 5.00 4.17 2.62
Jainco Projects 2.20 -4.35 2.20
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.56
Banks/FIs 4.57
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.70
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 436.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.30
7.30
Week Low/High 0.00
7.30
Month Low/High 0.00
7.30
YEAR Low/High 6.78
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
35.00

