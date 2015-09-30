JUST IN
Pacific Cotspin Ltd.

BSE: 531118 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE034C01017
BSE 16:00 | 06 Jun Pacific Cotspin Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pacific Cotspin Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.54
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.56
VOLUME 10701
52-Week high 0.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Pacific Cotspin Ltd.

Pacific Cotspin Ltd

Pacific Cotspin Limited is engaged in manufacturing cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with combed yarn capacity. The Company's other activities include manufacturing of mercerized tubular knit fabrics, narrow woven elastic trimmings and gamut of financial services, including merchant banking. Its products include cotton yarn, both combed and carded from 20's to 60's counts; contamination free co...> More

Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -28.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2015 Mar 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 67.68 50.95 32.84
Other Income 0.55 0.07 685.71
Total Income 68.24 51.02 33.75
Total Expenses 77.1 51.45 49.85
Operating Profit -8.86 -0.43 -1960.47
Net Profit -11.27 -5.21 -116.31
Equity Capital 38.85 38.85 -
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sheshadri Indus. 4.91 -4.84 2.44
Jaihind Synth 2.82 -2.76 2.41
Sudar Industries 1.02 -4.67 2.30
Pacific Cotspin 0.56 0.00 2.18
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Nutricircle 73.00 2.82 1.97
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.90
Banks/FIs 0.21
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.31
Indian Public 47.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.97
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pacific Cotspin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.54
0.58
Week Low/High 0.00
0.58
Month Low/High 0.00
0.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.58
All TIME Low/High 0.25
23.00

