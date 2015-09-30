Pacific Cotspin Ltd.
|BSE: 531118
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE034C01017
|BSE 16:00 | 06 Jun
|Pacific Cotspin Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pacific Cotspin Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.54
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.56
|VOLUME
|10701
|52-Week high
|0.58
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Pacific Cotspin Ltd.
Pacific Cotspin Limited is engaged in manufacturing cotton combed and carded waxed yarn with combed yarn capacity. The Company's other activities include manufacturing of mercerized tubular knit fabrics, narrow woven elastic trimmings and gamut of financial services, including merchant banking. Its products include cotton yarn, both combed and carded from 20's to 60's counts; contamination free co...> More
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-28.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2015
|Mar 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.68
|50.95
|32.84
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.07
|685.71
|Total Income
|68.24
|51.02
|33.75
|Total Expenses
|77.1
|51.45
|49.85
|Operating Profit
|-8.86
|-0.43
|-1960.47
|Net Profit
|-11.27
|-5.21
|-116.31
|Equity Capital
|38.85
|38.85
|-
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sheshadri Indus.
|4.91
|-4.84
|2.44
|Jaihind Synth
|2.82
|-2.76
|2.41
|Sudar Industries
|1.02
|-4.67
|2.30
|Pacific Cotspin
|0.56
|0.00
|2.18
|Birla Trans.Carp
|7.50
|0.00
|2.13
|Nutricircle
|73.00
|2.82
|1.97
|United Textiles
|6.17
|4.93
|1.85
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pacific Cotspin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.54
|
|0.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.58
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|23.00
