Pacific Industries Ltd

Promoted by B R Agarwal and J P Agarwal, Pacific Industries is well-known in Rajasthan. It was established near Udaipur as a 100% EOU in collaboration with SIGEP, Italy, to manufacture polished granite slabs (inst. cap. : 1.2 lac sq mtr pa). In Oct.'91, it came out with its maiden public issue. In Mar.'92 the unit commenced commercial production. The company has four mines in Rajasthan and qua...> More