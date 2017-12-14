JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pacific Industries Ltd

Pacific Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523483 Sector: Others
NSE: PACIFICIND ISIN Code: INE883C01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 149.30 4.80
(3.32%)
OPEN

155.00

 HIGH

155.00

 LOW

146.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pacific Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 155.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 144.50
VOLUME 519
52-Week high 185.00
52-Week low 114.00
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 149.30
Sell Qty 101.00
OPEN 155.00
CLOSE 144.50
VOLUME 519
52-Week high 185.00
52-Week low 114.00
P/E 10.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 149.30
Sell Qty 101.00

About Pacific Industries Ltd.

Pacific Industries Ltd

Promoted by B R Agarwal and J P Agarwal, Pacific Industries is well-known in Rajasthan. It was established near Udaipur as a 100% EOU in collaboration with SIGEP, Italy, to manufacture polished granite slabs (inst. cap. : 1.2 lac sq mtr pa). In Oct.'91, it came out with its maiden public issue. In Mar.'92 the unit commenced commercial production. The company has four mines in Rajasthan and qua...> More

Pacific Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.75
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 443.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pacific Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.39 13.33 7.95
Other Income 0.51 -
Total Income 14.9 13.34 11.69
Total Expenses 13 13.65 -4.76
Operating Profit 1.9 -0.31 712.9
Net Profit 0.03 -1.77 101.69
Equity Capital 1.35 1.35 -
> More on Pacific Industries Ltd Financials Results

Pacific Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Coastal Corporat 88.30 0.00 22.43
Orient Beverages 96.05 -1.89 20.75
Choksi Laborator 29.50 -0.84 20.56
Pacific Inds 149.30 3.32 20.16
Inanna Fashion 8.85 -0.56 18.87
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
Neha Intl. 6.57 -0.30 18.65
> More on Pacific Industries Ltd Peer Group

Pacific Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.33
Indian Public 46.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.94
> More on Pacific Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pacific Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.47% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month 0.47% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -6.69% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month 0.20% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year 14.85% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -6.75% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Pacific Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 146.00
155.00
Week Low/High 140.00
158.00
Month Low/High 140.00
175.00
YEAR Low/High 114.00
185.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
341.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pacific Industries: