JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.

BSE: 531395 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE448D01017
BSE 12:23 | 03 Jul Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 23.35
VOLUME 51
52-Week high 22.20
52-Week low 22.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.20
Sell Qty 875.00
OPEN 22.20
CLOSE 23.35
VOLUME 51
52-Week high 22.20
52-Week low 22.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 22.20
Sell Qty 875.00

About Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd

The company in the textiles industry is manufacturer of cotton yarns and blended yarn at Karnal in Haryana.It was incorporated on 2 November,1994. The company has acquired a land on lease for setting up of the project and has started construction....> More

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 0.08 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.09 -88.89
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 3.87 3.87 -
> More on Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Financials Results

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lakhotia Poly. 8.76 0.00 9.17
Sri Ramakr. Mill 12.75 0.16 9.08
Filatex Fash. 3.01 -1.31 8.75
Padam Cotton 22.20 -4.93 8.59
Sri Nacha. Cott. 19.75 4.22 8.49
Suryajyoti Spg. 4.30 4.88 8.45
Southern Latex 11.47 -4.97 8.44
> More on Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Peer Group

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.60
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
> More on Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.20
22.20
Week Low/High 0.00
22.20
Month Low/High 0.00
22.20
YEAR Low/High 22.20
22.00
All TIME Low/High 1.60
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Padam Cotton Yarns: