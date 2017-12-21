Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.
|BSE: 531395
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE448D01017
|BSE 12:23 | 03 Jul
|Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|23.35
|VOLUME
|51
|52-Week high
|22.20
|52-Week low
|22.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|22.20
|Sell Qty
|875.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd.
The company in the textiles industry is manufacturer of cotton yarns and blended yarn at Karnal in Haryana.It was incorporated on 2 November,1994. The company has acquired a land on lease for setting up of the project and has started construction....> More
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.20
Announcement
-
BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 14TH FEBRUARY 2018 TO APPROVE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR
-
QUARTERLY REPORT UNDER REGULATION 13 (3) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 21/12/2017
-
UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30/09/2017 AS PER INDIAN AS LIMITED REVIEW REP
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30/09/2
-
Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 7 (3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
-
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.09
|-88.89
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.87
|3.87
|-
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lakhotia Poly.
|8.76
|0.00
|9.17
|Sri Ramakr. Mill
|12.75
|0.16
|9.08
|Filatex Fash.
|3.01
|-1.31
|8.75
|Padam Cotton
|22.20
|-4.93
|8.59
|Sri Nacha. Cott.
|19.75
|4.22
|8.49
|Suryajyoti Spg.
|4.30
|4.88
|8.45
|Southern Latex
|11.47
|-4.97
|8.44
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.20
|
|22.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.20
|YEAR Low/High
|22.20
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.60
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Padam Cotton Yarns:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices