Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 532350
|Sector: Media
|NSE: PADMALAYAT
|ISIN Code: INE243B01016
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
3.61
|
-0.19
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
3.90
|
HIGH
3.98
|
LOW
3.61
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|11163
|52-Week high
|16.40
|52-Week low
|1.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.61
|Sell Qty
|132.00
About Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd
Padmalaya Telefilms (PTL), a Hyderabad-based entertainment and media software company, promoted by G S R Krishna Murthy, chairman, started his career as a film actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in more than 315 Telugu films. He has also directed 13 films. G Adisesha Giri Rao, managing director, has over 25 years of experience in film production in Hindi (Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary...> More
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|0.46
|-23.91
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.35
|0.46
|-23.91
|Total Expenses
|0.35
|0.44
|-20.45
|Operating Profit
|
|0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|
|0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|17
|17
| -
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-21.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.66%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-39.83%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-47.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|86.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|152.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.61
|
|3.98
|Week Low/High
|3.61
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|3.61
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.50
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|197.00
Quick Links for Padmalaya Telefilms: