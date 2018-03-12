Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd

Padmalaya Telefilms (PTL), a Hyderabad-based entertainment and media software company, promoted by G S R Krishna Murthy, chairman, started his career as a film actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in more than 315 Telugu films. He has also directed 13 films. G Adisesha Giri Rao, managing director, has over 25 years of experience in film production in Hindi (Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary...> More