Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 532350 Sector: Media
NSE: PADMALAYAT ISIN Code: INE243B01016
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 3.61 -0.19
(-5.00%)
OPEN

3.90

 HIGH

3.98

 LOW

3.61
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd.

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd

Padmalaya Telefilms (PTL), a Hyderabad-based entertainment and media software company, promoted by G S R Krishna Murthy, chairman, started his career as a film actor in the Telugu film industry and has acted in more than 315 Telugu films. He has also directed 13 films. G Adisesha Giri Rao, managing director, has over 25 years of experience in film production in Hindi (Himmatwala, Justice Chowdhary...> More

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 0.46 -23.91
Other Income -
Total Income 0.35 0.46 -23.91
Total Expenses 0.35 0.44 -20.45
Operating Profit 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.02 -
Equity Capital 17 17 -
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70
Creative Eye 3.30 -0.30 6.62
Veronica Product 0.90 -4.26 6.42
Padmalaya Tele. 3.61 -5.00 6.14
Luharuka Media 0.56 -1.75 5.25
Broadcast Init. 2.07 -4.17 5.24
Sea TV Network 4.10 -0.73 4.93
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.25
Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -21.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.66% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -39.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -47.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 86.08% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 152.45% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Padmalaya Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.61
3.98
Week Low/High 3.61
5.00
Month Low/High 3.61
5.00
YEAR Low/High 1.50
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
197.00

