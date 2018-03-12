JUST IN
Padmanabh Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526905 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE743D01011
BSE 14:18 | 12 Mar 90.00 -0.50
(-0.55%)
OPEN

90.50

 HIGH

90.50

 LOW

90.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Padmanabh Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 90.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 90.50
VOLUME 2300
52-Week high 101.60
52-Week low 45.40
P/E 264.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55
Buy Price 89.50
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 93.50
Sell Qty 109.00
About Padmanabh Industries Ltd.

Padmanabh Industries Ltd

Nilchem Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of trading of dyes and chemicals (Synthetic and non-synthetic) and dyes intermediates. The Company is being well managed by the management personnel having vide experience of the industry. In the short run, company is becoming reputed supplier of good quality of dyes and dye intermediates in the sta...> More

Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.34
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 264.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 -
Other Income 0.2 -
Total Income 0.42 -
Total Expenses 0.28 0.03 833.33
Operating Profit 0.15 -0.03 600
Net Profit 0.13 -0.03 533.33
Equity Capital 6.08 4.58 -
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jaysynth Dyestuf 70.65 0.93 61.47
Omkar Spl.Chem. 29.00 -7.64 59.68
Indokem 24.45 9.40 59.49
Padmanabh Inds. 90.00 -0.55 54.72
Ishan Dyes & Ch. 44.85 -0.55 50.50
Ashok Alco-Chem 103.65 3.44 47.68
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.84
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 5.88% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 30.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 71.59% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Padmanabh Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 90.00
90.50
Week Low/High 90.00
102.00
Month Low/High 85.00
102.00
YEAR Low/High 45.40
102.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
102.00

