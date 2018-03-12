You are here » Home
Padmanabh Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 526905
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE743D01011
|
BSE
14:18 | 12 Mar
|
90.00
|
-0.50
(-0.55%)
|
OPEN
90.50
|
HIGH
90.50
|
LOW
90.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Padmanabh Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Padmanabh Industries Ltd.
Padmanabh Industries Ltd
Nilchem Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of trading of dyes and chemicals (Synthetic and non-synthetic) and dyes intermediates.
The Company is being well managed by the management personnel having vide experience of the industry. In the short run, company is becoming reputed supplier of good quality of dyes and dye intermediates in the sta...> More
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.2
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.42
|
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.03
|833.33
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|-0.03
|600
|Net Profit
|0.13
|-0.03
|533.33
|Equity Capital
|6.08
|4.58
| -
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|5.88%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|30.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|71.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Padmanabh Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|90.00
|
|90.50
|Week Low/High
|90.00
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|85.00
|
|102.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.40
|
|102.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|102.00
Quick Links for Padmanabh Industries: