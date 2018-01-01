JUST IN
PAE Ltd.

BSE: 517230 Sector: Auto
NSE: PAEL ISIN Code: INE766A01018
BSE 15:40 | 08 Mar 7.87 -0.26
(-3.20%)
OPEN

7.99

 HIGH

8.00

 LOW

7.75
NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar 6.90 -0.05
(-0.72%)
OPEN

6.90

 HIGH

6.90

 LOW

6.90
About PAE Ltd.

PAE Ltd

Incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles (PAL), Premier Auto Electric (PAE), since incorporation, has been trading in automobile products, servicing cars and fitting air-conditioners in automobiles, after public issue in Feb '90 PAE ceased to be a subsidiary of PAL. It started operations as a representative of reputed foreign automobile /automobile component manufacturers a...> More

PAE Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -41.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PAE Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -0.01 0.01 -200
Other Income 1.14 0.13 776.92
Total Income 1.13 0.14 707.14
Total Expenses 0.95 0.8 18.75
Operating Profit 0.18 -0.66 127.27
Net Profit -0.04 -1.04 96.15
Equity Capital 10.42 10.42 -
PAE Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagan Lamps 16.30 -4.96 11.25
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74
PAE 7.87 -3.20 8.20
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94
Sai Moh Autolink 12.50 25.00 4.12
PAE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.42
Banks/FIs 0.70
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.15
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 38.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.40
PAE Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA 3.76% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.90% -10.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -44.38% -51.41% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -47.50% -48.89% 17.24% 19.02%

PAE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.75
8.00
Week Low/High 7.75
8.00
Month Low/High 7.75
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.25
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
93.00

