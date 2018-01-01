PAE Ltd.
|BSE: 517230
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: PAEL
|ISIN Code: INE766A01018
|BSE 15:40 | 08 Mar
|7.87
|
-0.26
(-3.20%)
|
OPEN
7.99
|
HIGH
8.00
|
LOW
7.75
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|6.90
|
-0.05
(-0.72%)
|
OPEN
6.90
|
HIGH
6.90
|
LOW
6.90
|OPEN
|7.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.13
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|17.95
|52-Week low
|7.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.95
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|6.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.90
|Sell Qty
|1778.00
|OPEN
|7.99
|CLOSE
|8.13
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|17.95
|52-Week low
|7.25
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|6.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.95
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|6.65
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.90
|Sell Qty
|1778.00
About PAE Ltd.
Incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier Automobiles (PAL), Premier Auto Electric (PAE), since incorporation, has been trading in automobile products, servicing cars and fitting air-conditioners in automobiles, after public issue in Feb '90 PAE ceased to be a subsidiary of PAL. It started operations as a representative of reputed foreign automobile /automobile component manufacturers a...
PAE Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-41.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.19
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting U/R 29 Read With Regulation 47 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
Discrepancy In Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 2017 - Statement Of Assets And Liab
-
-
-
PAE Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-0.01
|0.01
|-200
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.13
|776.92
|Total Income
|1.13
|0.14
|707.14
|Total Expenses
|0.95
|0.8
|18.75
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|-0.66
|127.27
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-1.04
|96.15
|Equity Capital
|10.42
|10.42
|-
PAE Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jagan Lamps
|16.30
|-4.96
|11.25
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|PAE
|7.87
|-3.20
|8.20
|ANG Inds
|5.05
|-4.90
|8.13
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
|Sai Moh Autolink
|12.50
|25.00
|4.12
PAE Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
PAE Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|3.76%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.90%
|-10.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-44.38%
|-51.41%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-47.50%
|-48.89%
|17.24%
|19.02%
PAE Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.75
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|7.75
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|7.75
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.25
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|93.00
