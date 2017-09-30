JUST IN
Pagaria Energy Ltd.

BSE: 531396 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE905B01010
BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar 3.25 -0.17
(-4.97%)
OPEN

3.26

 HIGH

3.26

 LOW

3.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pagaria Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pagaria Energy Ltd.

Pagaria Energy Ltd

Pagaria Energy Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is engaged in software development and consultancy business in India. The company was formerly known as Women Networks Limited and changed its name to Pagaria Energy Limited in July 2010. Pagaria Energy Limited is based in New Delhi, India....> More

Pagaria Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 162.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pagaria Energy Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.53 0.33 60.61
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 0.57 0.37 54.05
Total Expenses 0.57 0.36 58.33
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.35 4.35 -
Pagaria Energy Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omnitech Info. 1.07 4.90 1.61
Covidh Technolog 1.42 -1.39 1.51
Emed.com Techno 4.44 0.00 1.50
Pagaria Ener. 3.25 -4.97 1.41
Svam Software 0.80 0.00 1.35
Seshachal Tech. 1.81 -4.74 1.26
Shyama Infosys 1.19 0.00 1.20
Pagaria Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 56.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.32
Pagaria Energy Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Pagaria Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.25
3.26
Week Low/High 3.25
3.00
Month Low/High 3.25
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.25
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
106.00

Quick Links for Pagaria Energy: