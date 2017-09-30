Pagaria Energy Ltd.
|BSE: 531396
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE905B01010
|BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar
|3.25
|
-0.17
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
3.26
|
HIGH
3.26
|
LOW
3.25
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Pagaria Energy Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.42
|VOLUME
|1020
|52-Week high
|5.00
|52-Week low
|3.25
|P/E
|162.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.25
|Sell Qty
|1366.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|162.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Pagaria Energy Ltd.
Pagaria Energy Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is engaged in software development and consultancy business in India. The company was formerly known as Women Networks Limited and changed its name to Pagaria Energy Limited in July 2010. Pagaria Energy Limited is based in New Delhi, India....> More
Pagaria Energy Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|162.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.09
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
Announcement
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Held On 14Th Day Of February 2018 To Consider The Unaudited Financial Result
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31.12.2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30.09.2017
-
Pagaria Energy Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.53
|0.33
|60.61
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|0.57
|0.37
|54.05
|Total Expenses
|0.57
|0.36
|58.33
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.35
|4.35
|-
Pagaria Energy Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Omnitech Info.
|1.07
|4.90
|1.61
|Covidh Technolog
|1.42
|-1.39
|1.51
|Emed.com Techno
|4.44
|0.00
|1.50
|Pagaria Ener.
|3.25
|-4.97
|1.41
|Svam Software
|0.80
|0.00
|1.35
|Seshachal Tech.
|1.81
|-4.74
|1.26
|Shyama Infosys
|1.19
|0.00
|1.20
Pagaria Energy Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Pagaria Energy Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Pagaria Energy Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.25
|
|3.26
|Week Low/High
|3.25
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|3.25
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.25
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|106.00
Quick Links for Pagaria Energy:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices