PAL Credit & Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 511306
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: PALCREDIT
|ISIN Code: INE983B01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 26 Aug
|
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.37
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|1.31
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.31
|Sell Qty
|975.00
|OPEN
|1.31
|CLOSE
|1.37
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|1.31
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.31
|Sell Qty
|975.00
About PAL Credit & Capital Ltd.
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd
PAL Credit & Capital (formerly PAL Hire Purchase) was incorporated in 1962. In Feb.'93, it became a public limited company. The company belongs to the Walchand group and has been promoted by Premier Automobiles.
PAL concentrates on hire purchase and lease financing of automobile, plant and machinery, trucks, etc.
The company was awarded P1 rating by CRISIL for its commercial paper programme ...> More
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Financial Results
> More on PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.04
|-
|Total Income
|
|0.04
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.08
|-25
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-50
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|-0.59
|74.58
|Equity Capital
|2.16
|2.16
| -
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Peer Group
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.37%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.25%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.94%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.33%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.02%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.08%
|18.62%
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.31
|
|1.31
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.31
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.31
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.31
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|
|68.00
Quick Links for PAL Credit & Capital: