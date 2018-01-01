PAL Credit & Capital Ltd

PAL Credit & Capital (formerly PAL Hire Purchase) was incorporated in 1962. In Feb.'93, it became a public limited company. The company belongs to the Walchand group and has been promoted by Premier Automobiles. PAL concentrates on hire purchase and lease financing of automobile, plant and machinery, trucks, etc. The company was awarded P1 rating by CRISIL for its commercial paper programme ...> More