PAL Credit & Capital Ltd.

BSE: 511306 Sector: Financials
NSE: PALCREDIT ISIN Code: INE983B01025
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 26 Aug PAL Credit & Capital Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan PAL Credit & Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.37
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 1.31
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.31
Sell Qty 975.00
About PAL Credit & Capital Ltd.

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd

PAL Credit & Capital (formerly PAL Hire Purchase) was incorporated in 1962. In Feb.'93, it became a public limited company. The company belongs to the Walchand group and has been promoted by Premier Automobiles. PAL concentrates on hire purchase and lease financing of automobile, plant and machinery, trucks, etc. The company was awarded P1 rating by CRISIL for its commercial paper programme ...> More

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.04 -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.08 -25
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.04 -50
Net Profit -0.15 -0.59 74.58
Equity Capital 2.16 2.16 -
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CitiPort Fin. 9.55 -4.98 2.96
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Ramsons Projects 9.09 0.00 2.74
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.20
PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.37% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.25% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.94% 1.19%
6 Month NA NA 5.33% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.02% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.08% 18.62%

PAL Credit & Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.31
1.31
Week Low/High 0.00
1.31
Month Low/High 0.00
1.31
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.31
All TIME Low/High 0.17
68.00

