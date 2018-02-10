JUST IN
PALCO Ltd.

BSE: 513405 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: PENNARALUM ISIN Code: INE057C01018
BSE LIVE 13:28 | 01 Jan PALCO Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan PALCO Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.21
VOLUME 5090
52-Week high 0.53
52-Week low 0.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.21
Sell Qty 1263.00
About PALCO Ltd.

PALCO Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'89, Pennar Aluminium was promoted by Nrupendra Rao and his associates, Pennar Steels, Pennar Paterson Securities and the State Industrial and Investment Corporation of Maharashtra. The company manufactures aluminium sheet rolling, wire drawing and alloys. Its product-mix includes aluminium rolled coils, sheets, strips and all aluminium alloy conductors (AAACs). Aluminium co...> More

PALCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

PALCO Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 58.72 58.72 -
PALCO Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Universal Pr. Al 2.26 -4.64 1.80
Mardia Samyoung 2.39 -4.78 1.66
Maitri Enterp. 8.08 -4.94 1.54
PALCO 0.20 -4.76 1.17
Globus Corp. 0.14 0.00 0.89
PALCO Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.15
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.16
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.19
Indian Public 92.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.77
PALCO Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -55.56% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -39.39% NA 17.24% 19.04%

PALCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.00
0.20
YEAR Low/High 0.20
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.11
45.00

