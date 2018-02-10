PALCO Ltd.
|BSE: 513405
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: PENNARALUM
|ISIN Code: INE057C01018
|BSE LIVE 13:28 | 01 Jan
|PALCO Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|PALCO Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.21
|VOLUME
|5090
|52-Week high
|0.53
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.21
|Sell Qty
|1263.00
About PALCO Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'89, Pennar Aluminium was promoted by Nrupendra Rao and his associates, Pennar Steels, Pennar Paterson Securities and the State Industrial and Investment Corporation of Maharashtra. The company manufactures aluminium sheet rolling, wire drawing and alloys. Its product-mix includes aluminium rolled coils, sheets, strips and all aluminium alloy conductors (AAACs). Aluminium co...> More
PALCO Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.03
PALCO Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|58.72
|58.72
|-
PALCO Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Universal Pr. Al
|2.26
|-4.64
|1.80
|Mardia Samyoung
|2.39
|-4.78
|1.66
|Maitri Enterp.
|8.08
|-4.94
|1.54
|PALCO
|0.20
|-4.76
|1.17
|Globus Corp.
|0.14
|0.00
|0.89
PALCO Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-55.56%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-39.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
PALCO Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.20
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|45.00
