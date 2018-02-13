JUST IN
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd.

BSE: 511597 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969B01016
OPEN 11.17
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 102
52-Week high 16.68
52-Week low 8.74
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.75
Sell Qty 107.00
OPEN 11.17
CLOSE 10.64
VOLUME 102
52-Week high 16.68
52-Week low 8.74
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 10.75
Sell Qty 107.00

About Palsoft Infosystems Ltd.

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd

Palsoft Infosystmes Ltd., incorporated in Mar.'94 and promoted by Autolite India Palsoft Infosystems, earlier Autolite Capital & Finance is engaged in the business of leasing, bill discounting and investment in shares and securities. Leasing is set for substantial growth in India in line with international trends. There will be substantial demand for a variety of leasing products, ie., foreign ...> More

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Income 0.13 0.13 0
Total Expenses 0.1 0.08 25
Operating Profit 0.03 0.05 -40
Net Profit 0.03 0.05 -40
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Intl. Data Mgt. 15.50 -4.91 3.41
S Kumars Online 1.18 0.00 3.38
Netvista Inform 2.41 0.00 3.28
Palsoft Infosys. 10.75 1.03 3.22
GI Engg.Sol. 3.69 -4.16 3.18
Objectone Inform 2.95 3.51 3.10
Nexxoft Infotel 1.13 4.63 3.08
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.82
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.78
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.46% -0.63%
1 Month NA NA -1.16% -0.59%
3 Month -17.31% NA 2.03% 1.24%
6 Month 13.88% NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year 16.97% NA 17.13% 16.42%
3 Year 357.45% NA 17.19% 18.68%

Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.75
11.17
Week Low/High 0.00
11.17
Month Low/High 10.55
11.00
YEAR Low/High 8.74
17.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
90.00

