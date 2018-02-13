You are here » Home
» Company
» Palsoft Infosystems Ltd
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd.
|BSE: 511597
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969B01016
|
BSE
LIVE
12:51 | 26 Feb
|
10.75
|
0.11
(1.03%)
|
OPEN
11.17
|
HIGH
11.17
|
LOW
10.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.17
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.64
|VOLUME
|102
|52-Week high
|16.68
|52-Week low
|8.74
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.75
|Sell Qty
|107.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|11.17
|CLOSE
|10.64
|VOLUME
|102
|52-Week high
|16.68
|52-Week low
|8.74
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|10.75
|Sell Qty
|107.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.22
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Palsoft Infosystems Ltd.
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd
Palsoft Infosystmes Ltd., incorporated in Mar.'94 and promoted by Autolite India Palsoft Infosystems, earlier Autolite Capital & Finance is engaged in the business of leasing, bill discounting and investment in shares and securities.
Leasing is set for substantial growth in India in line with international trends. There will be substantial demand for a variety of leasing products, ie., foreign ...> More
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Palsoft Infosystems Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Total Income
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.08
|25
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - Peer Group
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.46%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.16%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-17.31%
|NA
|2.03%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|13.88%
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|16.97%
|NA
|17.13%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|357.45%
|NA
|17.19%
|18.68%
Palsoft Infosystems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.75
|
|11.17
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.17
|Month Low/High
|10.55
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.74
|
|17.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Palsoft Infosystems: