JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Pan Electronics (India) Ltd

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd.

BSE: 517397 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE648E01010
BSE 12:13 | 12 Mar 5.77 0.27
(4.91%)
OPEN

5.50

 HIGH

5.77

 LOW

5.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.50
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 5.77
52-Week low 3.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 5.77
Buy Qty 570.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.50
CLOSE 5.50
VOLUME 600
52-Week high 5.77
52-Week low 3.70
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 5.77
Buy Qty 570.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Pan Electronics (India) Ltd.

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -33.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 -
Other Income 0.04 -
Total Income 0.14 -
Total Expenses 0.13 0.37 -64.86
Operating Profit -0.13 -0.24 45.83
Net Profit -0.31 -0.31 0
Equity Capital 4 4 -
> More on Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Financials Results

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Deltron 15.75 5.00 4.49
Samtel Color 0.48 -4.00 4.10
Dynamic Micro 9.75 4.95 3.36
Pan Electronics 5.77 4.91 2.31
Samtel (India) 1.79 0.00 1.27
Linaks Microelct 0.50 0.00 0.87
Integ. Techno. 1.70 0.00 0.81
> More on Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Peer Group

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.44
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.82
> More on Pan Electronics (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.50
5.77
Week Low/High 0.00
5.77
Month Low/High 5.50
5.77
YEAR Low/High 3.70
5.77
All TIME Low/High 0.50
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Pan Electronics (India):