Pan Electronics (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 517397
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE648E01010
|
BSE
12:13 | 12 Mar
|
5.77
|
0.27
(4.91%)
|
OPEN
5.50
|
HIGH
5.77
|
LOW
5.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.50
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|5.77
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|5.77
|Buy Qty
|570.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.50
|CLOSE
|5.50
|VOLUME
|600
|52-Week high
|5.77
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|5.77
|Buy Qty
|570.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Pan Electronics (India) Ltd.
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Pan Electronics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.50
|
|5.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.77
|Month Low/High
|5.50
|
|5.77
|YEAR Low/High
|3.70
|
|5.77
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|50.00
