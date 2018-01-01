You are here » Home
Pan India Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511525
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SRGINFOTEC
|ISIN Code: INE376A01032
BSE
LIVE
13:01 | 08 Mar
0.19
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
0.19
HIGH
0.19
LOW
0.19
NSE
LIVE
15:08 | 21 Jun
Pan India Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|108
|52-Week high
|0.38
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|92.00
|OPEN
|0.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.25
|VOLUME
|17314
|52-Week high
|0.40
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.25
|Buy Qty
|15786.00
|Sell Price
|0.30
|Sell Qty
|15629.00
About Pan India Corporation Ltd.
Pan India Corporation Ltd
SRG Infotech (SRGL) was incorporated in Feb.'84 under the name Fairdeal Leasing Finance and Investment Company to carry out various financial activities. Its name was changed to the present one in Jan.'95 because of the shift in its thrust on information technology. SRGL was promoted by Siddharth Jain.
The company made a rights issue of 39.90 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 39....> More
Pan India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Pan India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Pan India Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.85
|0.39
|117.95
|Operating Profit
|-0.85
|-0.34
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.85
|-0.34
|-150
|Equity Capital
|214.26
|214.26
| -
Pan India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Pan India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Pan India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.06%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|-44.12%
|NA
|17.16%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|-44.12%
|NA
|17.22%
|18.71%
Pan India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.17
|118.00
Quick Links for Pan India Corporation: