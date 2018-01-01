JUST IN
Pan India Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511525 Sector: Financials
NSE: SRGINFOTEC ISIN Code: INE376A01032
BSE LIVE 13:01 | 08 Mar 0.19 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.19

 HIGH

0.19

 LOW

0.19
NSE LIVE 15:08 | 21 Jun Pan India Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Pan India Corporation Ltd.

Pan India Corporation Ltd

SRG Infotech (SRGL) was incorporated in Feb.'84 under the name Fairdeal Leasing Finance and Investment Company to carry out various financial activities. Its name was changed to the present one in Jan.'95 because of the shift in its thrust on information technology. SRGL was promoted by Siddharth Jain. The company made a rights issue of 39.90 lac zero-interest FCDs of Rs 100 aggregating Rs 39....> More

Pan India Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Pan India Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.85 0.39 117.95
Operating Profit -0.85 -0.34 -150
Net Profit -0.85 -0.34 -150
Equity Capital 214.26 214.26 -
Pan India Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parshwanath Corp 13.15 -4.71 4.12
First Custodian 27.50 1.48 4.12
Panafic Industri 0.50 0.00 4.11
Pan India Corpor 0.19 0.00 4.07
K Z Leasing 13.28 4.98 4.04
Helpage Finlease 12.50 25.00 4.03
Thirdwave Fin. 18.15 4.91 4.01
Pan India Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.51
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.69
Pan India Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.57%
3 Month NA NA 2.06% 1.26%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.63%
1 Year -44.12% NA 17.16% 16.44%
3 Year -44.12% NA 17.22% 18.71%

Pan India Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.17
118.00

